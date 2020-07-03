Developer breaks ground on Webb City hotel in Centennial Park

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Ground was recently broken on a multimillion-dollar hotel establishment on East Road in Centennial Park in Webb City in preparation for the first business of its kind in city for many years.
Webb City Sleep Inn and Inn Suites is tentatively planned to open in April. It will feature 75 rooms, including extended-stay suites and free access to a nostalgic game room. The estimated 35,000-square-foot hotel will span 2 acres and will have room for expansion as well as ample parking space. It will be located in the property across from Atwoods Home and Ranch on South East Road.
Owners Jeremy and Christie Evans have invested $6.5 million in the project and have been wanting to open up a hotel as a retirement plan. While researching areas in the region, they learned that attorney Wes Barnum of ECWB Properties had planned to build a hotel and convention center.
Jeremy Evans said Barnum needed some assistance to move forward with the project, and this is how they came on board.
“We had storage units we owned on South Madison in Webb City, and we had considered tearing them down to build a small, independent hotel with 25 rooms,” he said. “Then, we had talked with the city administrator and found out there was already a plan for a hotel in Webb City. He set me up to visit with Wes Barnum, who had plans for a small hotel and convention center.”
Jeremy Evans said it’s a joint venture where they’ll be taking on the hotel portion while Barnum focuses on the proposed 30,000-square-foot convention center, which will be located south of the hotel. The couple purchased the land from Barnum more than a year and a half ago.
“We’re not signed on as one project,” said Jeremy Evans. “I purchased the land from him, and he thought both of them together was going to be a very heavy load to carry. We hit it off real good in a relationship, so we struck a deal.”
The new establishments will be located in the city’s retail and commercial development district called Centennial Park, which was former mining land that was cleaned up by the Environmental Protection Agency years ago. Ever since, the city has been converting the 300-acre tract near the roundabout on Highway 171 into a hot spot for businesses and retailers, including Redemption Motorsports, Miner’s Liquor, Kyle Hickam State Farm, 66 Sports Bar & Grill, and duplexes.
Plan changes
Because the owners went with a Sleep Inn franchise, the hotel will not follow a mining theme as originally pitched more than a year ago. The couple have run into a few snags along their journey, including in the coronavirus pandemic and bad weather that’s flooded the lot. Goforth Construction, the general contractor of the project, aims to have construction completed within 10 months, weather permitting.
“We’re going to have plenty of parking, and we also have an agreement with Wes where we’ll share each other’s parking lots in case there’s an overflow of cars or semitrucks,” said Jeremy Evans. “The convention center will not be connected to the hotel. It will be its own individual facility.”
With the ongoing pandemic in mind, Jeremy Evans said Barnum is exploring the idea of constructing an additional convention center but smaller and be able to accommodate people both inside and outside.
The hotel owners hope to attract traffic from the Joplin Regional Airport, sporting events and Route 66 travelers.
“We’ve just erected a huge, double-sided LED billboard right on the roundabout that will be used for advertising any events coming in, along with the hotel and any other businesses that would like to advertise on it,” Jeremy Evans said. “We’re just waiting for the electric company now. We’re hoping it will be an eye-catcher for Webb City.”
