If you are looking for a room with a view, the Frisco Apartments could be the place for you.
If all goes as planned, the totally renovated Frisco building, 601 S. Main St., could open its leasing office June 1. These upscale apartments, particularly those on the upper floors, provide views of downtown Joplin.
“We have 57 units with five different floor plans,” said Michael Joseph, a physician who purchased the building in phases beginning in late 2018. “They all have incredible views because of these big windows.”
The renovated apartments are far different from the way they were. Joseph, with help from his contractor, Charlie Kuehn, with Four State Homes of Joplin, and his architect, Alan Madewell, with Madewell & Associates of Tulsa, Oklahoma, have taken a building that they say was in dire condition and saved it from further deterioration.
“It was a mess,” Joseph said. “The roof was completely bad, and it was that way for five years. It allowed the water to damage all eight floors. We had to totally gut the units on the top floor, and just about everything below them. We had to remove multiple layers of flooring.”
The developer and former owner of the property, based in Springfield and Omaha, Nebraska, were named as defendants in a lawsuit filed by Joseph and his associates that said neglected repairs had put the building in a tenuous position. The lawsuit was settled out of court. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
New fixtures
The first thing to be fixed was the roof. After that, each floor was systematically inspected for safety repairs, including new wiring and receptacles. New heating and air-conditioning systems were installed along with new water heaters. New stainless steel appliances have been installed in the kitchens along with new cabinets and quartz countertops. The bathrooms are new, and some units have more than one. The light fixtures and flooring are new.
Supply chain issues have delayed completion of the project by about four months.
“We are still waiting on some light fixtures for our hallways and lobby,” Joseph said.
While virtually all of the apartments on floors two through eight have been renovated, a new apartment on the first is being added and is still under construction. Yet to be completed is the grand lobby that welcomed Frisco Railroad passengers when the station opened in 1913.
“This area will be where we offer some amenities,” Joseph said. “There will be pool tables, pingpong tables and sitting areas with TVs where people can gather. You don’t have to stay in your apartment. We’ll have a dedicated fitness area with exercise equipment. We’ll have a private room with a full kitchen available for special occasions.”
“The lobby and Main Street entrance will be illuminated by some large chandeliers,” he said. “We still have a lot to do by June 1.”
In the basement, storage units for tenants are being created. Another early project was the enclosure for security reasons of the covered-parking area that serves the Frisco.
“We’re still working on the rates, but they will be competitive,” he said. “You’ll probably pay more for a unit on the upper floors because of the views they afford. You’ll pay more for a two-bedroom apartment as opposed to one with one bedroom. We’ll know more about the rates when we add up the costs. This was not a turnkey job.”
Joseph said he is confident the apartments will bring people to downtown Joplin who have disposable income.
“It will be an economic shot in the arm for the downtown,” he said.
Boon for downtown
Lori Haun, who heads the Downtown Joplin Alliance, concurs with that assessment.
“Downtown residents are very important to downtown revitalization,” she said. “They tend to spend 40% of their income in the downtown area, which helps our businesses and restaurants and encourages new services, such as grocery and pharmacy. Downtown residents also help with the safety since it creates a 24-hour presence.”
“Our downtown units are always 100% full and there is demand for more,” she added. We currently have 339 units with another 150, including the Frisco, coming online in the next 18 months.”
The Frisco, the city’s first multistory office building, was constructed in 1913 by the Frisco Railroad, which used the first two floors as a station for its passenger service. Before the train service ended in 1960, the building was sold to the Financial Reserve Life Insurance Co. There were professional offices maintained in the building after the Frisco departure, and a jewelry store and hair salon were among the final tenants.
The building was vacated as it aged without renovation or repairs. In the late 1990s, the building’s stability was questioned, but a report commissioned by the city of Joplin’s Building Board of Appeals in 1993 showed the exterior concrete to be in good condition, saving it from condemnation.
As city officials and others sought a way to save the historic building, they worked with the Economic Security Corp. to redevelop the building into senior housing in 2002. That renovation was hailed as a cornerstone for subsequent downtown redevelopment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.