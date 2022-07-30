Changes to plans for the 32nd Street Place development are proposed for Joplin City Council consideration at its meeting Monday.
The developer, Woodsonia Joplin LLC, filed proposals to amend its building plan for one of four phases of the project in the area of 32nd Street and Hammons Boulevard. The changes to the construction plan were made after discovering topography issues on the land, according to city documents.
Woodsonia representatives also are asking to activate that phase of tax increment financing district to start construction soon.
Those changes must be approved by the council because the development is being built under a TIF agreement that will allow the developer to be repaid for infrastructure work such as street, sewer and stormwater drainage construction and other expenses with a portion of taxes collected within the district.
Joplin’s TIF Commission and the council in 2020 agreed to a TIF for the project, which is planned as a $188 million mixed-use, retail and residential development.
In the plan as it was outlined to the TIF Commission and the council in 2020, nearly $139 million of the development cost would come from private investment and debt. The developer is to obtain another $28.7 million of the cost in property and sales taxes from the TIF district to build streets and other public infrastructure. A TIF pays half of the increase in the new taxes generated by the development to the developer to repay the costs of infrastructure development.
The land involved in the TIF district encompasses about 75 acres south of 32nd Street and east of Range Line Road.
The developer in May filed a proposed amendment to the TIF to reconfigure boundaries of project areas within the district. The developer said the change is necessary because of features of the land that interfere with construction that were unknown until trees and vegetation were removed.
One of the areas affected is the site of intended apartment buildings. The original plan called for 300 apartments and two office buildings to be built in two phases.
The developer asks to delete the office buildings from the plan and reduce the number of apartments to 244 in four-story and two-story buildings.
Also deleted from the original plan is a movie theater, although the developer may relocate that to another site in a future phase of the project.
The amended plan was forwarded to the council with a recommendation for approval by the TIF Commission, which heard the request July 7.
In other business, the council will be asked to approve a resolution in support of a prioritized list of 20 projects that can be used to apply for federal and state grants.
The projects were prioritized by combining lists of priorities selected by city staff and council with council making the final selection. The council had agreed a previous work session to move a request by Missouri Southern State College for $1.5 million for a Health Sciences Innovation Center up on the list. It is ranked 20th.
Largest on the list is $17 million to bring a fiber network for broadband internet service into the city to expand and improve connections and $12 million for the expansion of Zora Street from Range Line east to Missouri Highway 249.
Among the priorities are $6.5 million to replace Fire Station No. 3 along with grants for East Town infrastructure replacement and stormwater work, neighborhood sidewalk repairs and other projects.
Seven people, including Bob Reed, the father of slain Joplin Police Officer Jake Reed, and representatives of Joplin Professional Firefighters Local 59 have filed requests to speak on the city’s Proposition Public Safety proposal that will go to voters on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.