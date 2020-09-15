DIAMOND, Mo. — Because of quarantines associated with close contact of positive COVID-19 cases, the Diamond School District has shifted to virtual instruction until Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The district reports that seven students — six at the high school and one at the middle school — and a high school teacher have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Individuals in close contact with those patients have been placed in quarantine by the Newton County Health Department, according to an update on the district's Facebook page.
The shift to phase four under the district's COVID-19 action plan calls for a complete halt of in-person instruction. The district will also offer free meal service to students starting today. Details are available by contacting the district.
Details: 417-325-5186.
