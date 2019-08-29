DIAMOND, Mo. — There's no signs of any major leaking in Diamond's wastewater system, but Mayor Brenda Schmitt said she can't be fooled.
"We know those clay tiles won't last," Schmitt said. "We're functioning under 50-plus-year-old clay pipes. We know there has to be leaking, but we don't know where."
A grant from the Missouri Department of Resources will assist the city in resolving that mystery. The department announced Wednesday that the city of Diamond was awarded a $40,000 grant for a wastewater system evaluation. The money will fund the hiring of an engineer who will identify needed improvements and help develop a plan for making any upgrades.
Once a plan is in place, the city will be able to pursue grants for their construction, said Hannah Humphrey, director of the department's financial assistance center.
The money comes from the department's Small Community Engineering Assistance Program, which helps cities with populations less than 10,000 come up with plans for improving wastewater systems.
"It's a fairly popular grant program," Humphrey said. "The pipes that lead to a wastewater treatment facility can get leaky over time. As extra water comes in, it creates extra stormwater, and all that can be harder on a system. It's a common problem for small communities."
Anderson Engineering has been selected by the city to do the study — the firm was selected using the state's procurement procedure. The city's lift stations and other lines will be assessed in the study, which is expected to be completed by February 2021. The city began the grant's application process in July 2018.
Schmitt said the city is also continuing its search for a wastewater superintendent, a position that has been open for a couple of months. Water Superintendent Ron Callis has been working in the position on an interim basis.
Once the plan is complete, Schmitt said the city will have a clearer direction.
"We know we have some (inflow and infiltration) issues, just like every city," Schmitt said. "We need a direction to go. This is a starting point."
