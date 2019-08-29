Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mostly clear skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.