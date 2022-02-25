A recent Yale University study suggested a strong connection between newborn mothers’ depression and a helplessness for those not being able to afford a basic material need, such as diapers.
Kelly Paparella, program director for the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks, says new mothers ranked diaper need higher in importance than food insecurity.
“What’s the one thing a caregiver or mother (absolutely) needs eight to 12 times a day?” she said. “It’s a diaper.” Survey data shows “that (parents) think more about not having diapers than not having food.”
The Springfield-based Diaper Bank of the Ozarks “keeps babies healthy and happy by distributing diapers, disposable or cloth, through partner agencies to families in need throughout the Ozarks,” Paparella said.
The inability of financially struggling parents and single mothers to consistently provide diapers for their babies has long been a problem in America and only made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 2020 and 2022, the cost of diapers ballooned by an average of 14%, according to a Nielsen report.
“One in three families are now in diaper need,” Paparella said.
Even worse, expenses related to purchasing diapers don’t qualify for federal aid under most public assistance programs, including food stamps, Paparella noted. In more rural areas, diaper banks provide a lifeline to parents in need.
“(Diapers are) not a basic need in the eyes of our government,” she said.
The Diaper Bank of the Ozarks directly partners with Calvary Baptist Church and the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area’s Early Head Start home-based services program “because we could not ignore the enormity of diaper need in Joplin,” Paparella said.
Since partnering with the two Joplin entities, the diaper bank has distributed 167,200 diapers and served over 3,000 babies in the area. For 2022, they hope to distribute 140,00 diapers and serve 2,000 babies in Jasper and Newton counties, she said.
“Diapers are a basic need, and every baby deserves clean diapers and cuddles,” Paparella said.
Since 2012, the bank has distributed 6.6 million free diapers to Southwest Missouri residents. The diaper bank and its distribution members have:
• Reduced stress by lowering the chance of maternal depression, domestic abuse and child abuse related to the stress of diaper need.
• Created financial flexibility by allowing families to pay other bills or save money and also buy food for their families.
• Improved life quality by reducing diaper rashes and urinary tract infections, less crying from a baby and allowing the baby to sleep better at night.
One pack of 50 diapers per child is distributed free to families of the first 200 children that come through the line between 1 and 3 p.m. on the third Friday of every month at Calvary Baptist Church, 600 E. 50th St. in Joplin. Registration is required to guarantee specific diaper sizes will be available.
While 50 diapers don’t sound like much, especially when a child can go through eight to a dozen each day, “70 to 80% of our families have reduced stress and depression simply because they have gotten those extra diapers,” Paparella said.
The Calvary-based diaper distribution day has been taking place for about a year and a half, program volunteer Mike Curry said.
“The very first time we did this, it was during the time when a lot of people were giving away food boxes, and so we did both that day (food and diapers), and before we even started the cars were lined up all the way back to the roundabout on Main Street,” Curry said. “That was amazing.”
Since then, the monthly distribution days have received “solid responses,” he said. The next diaper distribution event will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.