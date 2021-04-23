Over the past two months, the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks in Springfield, which distributes to the Joplin area, has seen more than a 90% increase in its regional distribution as more partners aim to fill the gap for families struggling to afford diapers amid the pandemic.
To help meet the need, CoxHealth is hosting its annual diaper drive this month to benefit the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks, Elevate Branson, Monett Community Kitchen and the Barton County Health Department.
The drive will collect diapers for babies in all sizes in cloth and disposable varieties through Friday at CoxHealth operations, including those in Monett and Lamar.
Now in its eighth year, the CoxHealth diaper drive typically collects an average of 30,000 diapers annually. This will be the first year for the drive since the pandemic took hold in the U.S.
And the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks is grateful for the assistance, its leaders say. Diaper drives are imperative for the nonprofit to fulfill its mission, said Kelly Brown, director of community engagement. Among its partners is Calvary Baptist Church in Joplin, which provides free diapers and food to families through its monthly Farmers to Families food box program.
“We rely heavily on community support to meet the diaper need of the 65 counties we serve in the Ozarks area,” Brown said. “We can’t do that mission alone.”
Need increases
Brown said the diaper bank is contacted weekly by new agencies that are interested in distributing diapers to those in need in their communities. The nonprofit saw an increase of 94% in distribution to partnering agencies just from February to March of this year.
“We give about 1.1 million diapers annually, and this year, it will probably be closer to 1.3 or 1.4 million,” said Jill Bright, founder of the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks and former executive director. “Last year, we stayed the same with our distribution because many of our rural counties that gave out diapers were forced to close (because of the pandemic). But this year, we’re seeing a huge increase of people still in need.”
Melissa Freeman, coordinator of the diaper drive at CoxHealth, said newborns can use up to 12 diapers per day, while older children can go through about half that amount.
“When people don’t have access to diapers, they’ll try to make one diaper last all day, so these kids are having several incidents in one diaper, and it can really lead to health problems,” Freeman said. “It’s been a huge need in our community — one, because of the pandemic and people lost their jobs, and two, especially in the beginning when things were flying off the shelves, people were having a hard time finding diapers. This led many to turn to diaper banks.”
Many diaper banks are taking on new clients and partners but are running low on supplies. Bright said grant funding and individual donations have decreased dramatically this year compared with the start of the pandemic.
“There’s still an awful lot of people who are hurting, and they’re not living in poverty, but they missed many months of work last year,” Bright said. “We’re definitely seeing a decrease in donations this year.”
A lack of diapers can cause a strain on the physical, mental and economic well-being of children and parents. Research shows that families that have adequate access to clean diapers have reduced stress, better finances and an improved quality of life.
“We know from a lot of studies that when a basic need is not available to a child at such a young age, then it influences their life, social and physical development through adulthood,” Bright said. “And then with your mothers, there’s an increase in maternal depression. When a mom can’t meet the basic needs of her child, they feel helpless.”
An average monthly supply of disposable diapers costs approximately $80, or about $960 annually, but it’s not an allowable expense under federal assistance programs. For example, food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, can’t be used to buy diapers, which are classified with cigarettes, alcohol and pet food as disallowed purchases. Missouri also imposes a 4.2% tax on diapers, as with feminine hygiene products.
Even before the onset of the pandemic, diaper need was high. One in three U.S. families continue to be in diaper need, or struggle to provide enough diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry and healthy. Five million babies and toddlers younger than 3 live in poor and low-income families, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. and the poorest 20% of Americans who buy diapers spend nearly 14% of their post-tax income on diapers, according to the Center for Economic and Policy Research.
Exacerbating the problem is that most child care centers require parents to provide a day’s supply of disposable diapers, and many parents can’t go to work or school if they can’t leave their babies at a child care center because of a lack of diapers.
“We have a diaper day care program that provides diapers to families so they can go to work,” Brown said. “Diapers seem like such a simple item, but they have a huge impact on the lives of our families.”
Diaper drop
Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Joplin, sponsored by Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area, offer diapers to enrolled families during weekly home visits. Stephanie Massey, Early Head Start home-based supervisor, said the organization launched the Diaper Drop program in November through a partnership with the Diaper Bank of the Ozarks.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “We’ve been able to meet a financial need for them (families). Especially with the pandemic, a lot of families don’t want to leave their house for fear of exposure, or maybe they’ve lost their job. Just being able to bring them diapers, you can see it reduces their stress levels on being able to meet that basic need.”
Vickie, of Joplin, and her daughter, Carri, live together with Carri’s three children. The family has benefited from the Calvary Baptist Church diaper distribution and the Early Head Start program for the past few months. Vickie said she appreciates that there’s a resource available for families who need assistance.
“I’m very thankful that there’s a resource for parents and grandparents who can’t get diapers,” she said. “It (the pandemic) has impacted us quite a bit.”
Carri isn’t sure what she would do without the Head Start diaper program because, as she says, every cent counts when you’re a single mom. She budgets about $100 a month for diapers for her young child.
“It’s been really helpful,” she said. “It’s one less thing to worry about.”
Any family enrolled in the Early Head Start Home Based Program is eligible to receive free diapers. Massey said they’ve now donated over 1,600 diapers to 92 families in need since November. Applications are currently being accepted. For more details, call 417-781-0352.
“They’re eligible to receive two packs of diapers per month and each pack contains 25 diapers,” said Massey. “It ranges in sizes, and it goes from newborn to size 6, so we’re able to follow the size of the child as they grow.”
To learn more about Diaper Bank of the Ozarks, visit https://diaperbankofthe
