A retail shopping district may be back on the table for an area south and east of 32nd Street and Range Line Road, this time with a different developer.
An application has been filed with the city of Joplin for a community improvement district for a project called 32nd Street Place. The developer is listed as Woodsonia Joplin.
A request has been filed to declare the project area blighted to enable the establishment of the CID. Approval of the taxing district would allow Woodsonia to collect an additional 1-cent in sales tax within the district to fund some of the work needed to establish the district.
There are 21 parcels of property amounting to about 114 acres within the designated area. The area is bounded by 32nd Street to the north, the Kansas City Southern railroad to the east, Interstate 44 to the south and Range Line Road to the west, according to a blight study prepared on the project by the firm of Sterrett Urban, of Kansas City.
At a public hearing Monday night in regard to the sales tax increase proposal, Drew Snyder, of the Woodsonia Real Estate Group of Omaha, Nebraska, said the actual property to be developed under the current proposal involves about 60 acres.
"We have put a tremendous amount of work into the point where we are at today," Snyder said. "We're very excited about the project, which we hope is a catalyst to an area of Joplin that's otherwise been fairly neglected. The infrastructure is aging and needs to be updated, and it's our hope this project is a catalyst to do that."
Asked by Councilman Anthony Monteleone if he could divulge any businesses that have signed on to the project, Snyder said, "We typically keep those businesses and users confidential until the project gets further down the process. I would say that the residents and elected officials would be excited about some of the users that would be brought into the project."
Last year, a shopping district called Boomtown Central proposed for the area was to be anchored by a Menards store.
A Menards spokesman, asked by email Tuesday if that chain would join the new development, said that "no decisions have been made."
The City Council last October rejected the Boomtown Central proposal because of differences with that developer on financial issues.
Jack Frost, CEO of Victory Ministry Sports Complex located in the proposed project area, said at the public hearing he supports the Woodsonia effort. He said that in the seven years he has been associated with the sports complex, he has been "waiting on somebody to do something, waiting on someone to have some vision for development, waiting on someone to bring economic growth to the city in a big way. Sixty acres is no small task."
Leslie Haase, the city's finance director, said the 1-cent sales tax for the district would be in effect for 30 years or until there was enough collected to pay for the projects that are to be accomplished with the tax and any debt on the projects is paid off.
The CID agreement would automatically expire at the end of this year if a redevelopment plan and cooperative agreement between the city and the developers has not been presented to and approved by the council by Dec. 31, Haase said.
Developers also intend to file an application for a tax increment financing district, in which half of the increase in sales and property taxes once the project is built would go to the developer to cover certain costs such as the construction of roads and intersections with traffic signals. The CID collections would be applied to those costs as well to help pay off the TIF quicker if it is approved, the council was told.
Properties within the project zone where there are buildings have utilities, but more than half of the 114 acres is wooded and undeveloped without electricity, water, sewer or gas, the blight study reports.
Inside the property, Hammons Boulevard and East 36th Street are the only streets that have been installed to provide accessibility to developed sites, and there is no access to the undeveloped areas.
Photographs contained in the blight study show the vacant buildings that formerly served as a hotel and convention center are strewn with trash and surrounded by overgrown vegetation. The former hotel was declared a dangerous building by the city's building board in May. Delinquent taxes are owed on the building.
Engineers assessing the property found chat piles, soil, cobbles and concrete where old mine shifts and prospect holes exist and are now filled with water. There also are cave-ins or sinkholes filed with water up to 100 feet wide that could be collapsed mine tunnels extending from shafts, the blight study states.
Haase said the findings of the blight study indicate the property also has an inadequate street layout, unsanitary and unsafe conditions, deterioration of existing site improvements, obsolete platting and other factors in what the report states is an area that should be one of Joplin's busiest retail and tax-producing districts.
The council will take action on the request at a meeting Aug. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.