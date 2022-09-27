NEOSHO, Mo. — The "Run What Ya Brung" dirt bike races will be held Friday through Sunday at West 60 Cycle, 17104 Falcon Road.
Events on Saturday include bike games, dirt drags, food trucks, a raffle and a Big Smitty concert beginning at 7 p.m. There will also be free camping all weekend, and a 9 a.m. Sunday church service will close the event.
Admission for all three days is $20 per person.
Details: 417-388-8958 or 417-389-7020.
