Area residents were packing car washes after rains Wednesday night and Thursday morning, pushed to Southwest Missouri by an unusual December storm system that also brought hurricane-force winds to parts of the Midwest, left a film of dust on their vehicles.
Samantha Baldridge, of Carthage, waited in a line at the Hurricane Car Wash on Oak Street in Carthage for the automated car wash bay to wash the dust-turned-into-grit off her white SUV. In front of her was a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper’s black SUV covered in a thin film of dirt.
Baldridge said her car actually told her she needed to visit the car wash.
“The car said my sensors wouldn’t work,” she said. “They couldn’t read what they needed to read, and it said I needed to wash the car.”
Kelly Choate, owner of Hurricane Car Wash, said it was a busy day at all four of her locations in Carthage and Webb City. She said several customers mentioned the dust.
“One said she didn’t know where all the dirt came from,” Choate said. “Another said she went to church Wednesday night and came back out and her car was a mess. She just couldn’t stand to drive it that way.”
People also noticed it in Lamar, said Julie Yockey, a resident of that town who serves as the director of the Carthage Public Library.
“Every car in Lamar was pure mud and sand,” she said. “You couldn’t get into the car wash.”
Eric Wise, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Springfield, said the dust likely came from the plains of eastern Colorado and western Kansas, where winds on Wednesday were blowing steadily at more than 60 mph and exceeded 100 mph at times. The winds kicked up a dust storm that affected visibility and forced the closure of Interstate 70 west of Hays, Kansas.
“There was a lot of dust over in Kansas; I heard some reports of it getting into Kansas City,” Wise said. “So I’d say the dust that fell here was probably the dust from eastern Colorado and western Kansas.”
The storms that hit the Joplin area late Wednesday and early Thursday likely carried some of the dust kicked up to the west and carried it hundreds of miles to deposit it here. Wise said dusty rain happens at times, although it is uncommon.
“It doesn’t happen a lot, but this is not the first time by any means,” Wise said. “It’s usually when it’s real windy and you have a storm that comes in through and grabs that dust and brings it to us.”
