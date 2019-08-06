Residents of Neosho and Anderson who experienced flooding on June 23 are now eligible to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.
Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state's request to expand a federal major disaster declaration. The expansion adds Newton and McDonald counties to the same disaster declaration made in July that included Jasper County.
That means people who experienced flooding damage from those storms can apply for assistance with temporary housing costs, home repair, replacement of belongings, moving and storage, child care, low-interest loans, crisis counseling and other services.
Almost 40 homes in Neosho and about 80 residences and businesses in Anderson experienced flooding of some kind, according to initial estimates. Emergency management officials worked fast after the flooding to include damage assessments in the proposed expansion.
President Donald Trump on July 9 approved federal disaster assistance for residents in 20 other counties. Parson's office says that so far, more than 1,000 households in those counties have received a total of close to $5 million in federal aid. In addition to Newton and McDonald, the newly included counties are Callaway, Jefferson, Lewis and Saline.
"They get the same benefits as all the other counties," said Hattie Stallworth, a spokesperson for FEMA. "There are all sorts of programs that they may qualify for."
Stallworth encouraged victims to also report to their insurance provider — FEMA cannot duplicate services that are already covered by a client's insurance. Stallworth recommended that people register with the agency as soon as possible because they may receive services faster.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
How to apply
People in Newton and McDonald counties who experienced flooding damage on June 23 may apply for federal assistance from FEMA in one of two ways:
• Online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
• Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 for TTY).
FEMA encourages victims to document losses, including photographing damage and retaining receipts.
