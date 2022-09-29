The 10-minute break was just as important as the class before it.
As about 30 people stood up Thursday to stretch, after sitting through a session about sheltering children during a disaster, Skip Harper pointed to how the participants were talking to each other.
“During this break, they are all talking, socializing and getting to know each other,” said Harper, the emergency management officer for Freeman Health System. “We have so many groups doing bits and pieces, and doing really good jobs, but it is hard to get them together for a master plan.”
That group of 30 included emergency responders, social service providers and many others across the region. They attended a two-day training session about how to handle pediatric patients in the midst of a disaster.
The course was presented in conjunction with the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It featured instructors from Texas Engineering Extension Service, a part of Texas A&M University.
It focused on providing services specifically to children, the types of services they need and the wide variety of situations that need to be accommodated.
“Kids are not just tiny adults,” said Matthew Gneuhs, a instructor for the program. “They have issues and can be more impressionable. They may have special needs that have to be met in order for them to feel comfortable and safe.”
Intended more as a management resource session than a technical course, the program was geared toward identifying key needs that different stakeholders could provide.
Topics within the program included pediatric triage, decontamination considerations, reunification efforts and mass sheltering. An additional emphasis was placed on mental health — while children are resilient, Gneuhs said, they require ongoing monitoring of how they deal with all the changes a disaster brings.
And, like Harper, Gneuhs said the breaks were important for attendees to network and get familiar with each other.
“One thing we have found out is that a lot of places have basics already in place,” Gneuhs said. “We take all these best practices and share them around the country. A lot of the people here may not know each other, but they will start sharing, and find out how to cover gaps that they had.”
Upcoming exercise
Harper said the training session was an important prelude to an upcoming training exercise in November.
On Nov. 15, the hospital will organize an active shooter exercise for treating children. Using the scenario of an active shooter targeting attendees of a basketball tournament, the exercise will simulate 25 victims of various ages.
Harper said that shootings such as the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, call for emergency responders to evaluate their level of readiness.
“We’d hate to be the community that didn’t prepare,” Harper said. “If a shooting can happen in Uvalde, it can happen here. We need to keep preparing.”
Harper hopes that businesses also get involved. The day of the exercise, Nov. 15, is being dubbed Active Shooter Awareness Day. Harper asked businesses to get involved by simply talking to their staff members and ensuring they have a plan for handling an active shooter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.