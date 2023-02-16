WEBB CITY, Mo. — A new disc golf course will be up and running in Jasper County, hopefully before this summer.
The Webb City Council recently voted to buy the baskets and build a nine-hole course on the south side of King Jack Park near the Webb City girls softball fields.
City Administrator Carl Francis said the city will spend $7,433 with Innova Disc Golf to buy 18 of the baskets.
“We’re going to build nine holes and see how it works out,” Francis said. “For the last year or two, we’ve had several groups of individuals requesting that we put a disc golf course in. The parks department has been working with the Joplin Disc Golf Club helping with the placement and design. That group is buying the tee markers.”
Francis said the city has been working with James Childers and the Joplin Disc Golf Club to design the course.
Childers said they’ve been working to get a disc golf course in King Jack Park since before the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the process.
Childers said disc golf is a sport that people can get into for a small investment in a couple of discs.
“A set of discs is about $40, but you can really go play with one or two discs, which is $20 or $30 to start,” Childers said. “It’s just a very relaxing sport that you don’t have to get tee times. I’m a golfer and I switched over to disc golf because it’s very laid-back. I can travel; disc golf courses are pretty much free across the U.S., and it’s just a very friendly feel to it. It’s not a sport that’s competitive; the people you meet on the course will give you discs if they find out you’re new and just starting. It’s just a very inviting community.”
Childers said he and the Joplin Disc Golf Club have been helping design courses in parks across the Joplin region.
He said McClelland Park is the flagship of regional disc golf courses with four separate courses at that park in south Joplin.
The one going in at King Jack Park is a beginner's course.
“We’re putting in a beginner’s course to gauge the interest and provide something for the city,” Childers said. “But there’s multiple design layouts that have been put together for Webb City, so as the interest there grows, there’s a possibility for different courses there in the future.”
Francis said the disc golf course is part of the city’s effort to provide more for people to do in Webb City’s largest park.
“We’re always looking for ways to improve the amenities in King Jack Park,” Francis said. “Disc golf is something that’s been requested for some time now.”
