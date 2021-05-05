A nomination application to the National Register of Historic Places describes Memorial Hall as significant in transitioning Joplin from a rural mining town to a cultural hub for the area.
Details of that nomination, along with the process the application will follow, will be discussed at a meeting Thursday at City Hall. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers on the fifth floor.
Matthew Pearce, of the Preservation and Design Studio of Oklahoma City, will present the information contained in the nomination. Residents can ask questions about it in a session that will follow the presentation.
Memorial Hall was built in 1924 after a decision by voters to back bonds to finance its construction. The favorable vote was the result of a campaign conducted by the American Legion that appealed to the patriotism of voters — the building would be dedicated as a memorial to Joplin's war dead and for use as a meeting and convention site for local veterans organizations. It also would be used for entertainment.
One of the criteria for its nomination is its local significance as that entertainment and recreation venue. Another is its significance in local architecture. The period of its greatest significance is regarded as 1924 until 1977, when it was most used, according to the nomination.
In addition to concerts, plays, operas and sporting events from Golden Gloves boxing matches to rodeos have been held at the building. The auditorium of the building has served as the home for dances, dinners and holiday events held by local organizations. Circuses and carnivals have been one of the staple offerings in past years.
The hall recently was the subject of a feasibility study commissioned by the City Council in which the consultants recommended the building be repaired and remodeled to continue its multiuse function in the community. The study recommends an overhaul of the building that could include an addition that is estimated to cost $25 million.
City officials are planning to propose an increase in property taxes next year as a means to pay for that project and also to fund a renovation of the former public library in the 300 block of Main Street as a technology, business and educational arm of Missouri Southern State University, the Joplin School District and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
The meeting Thursday focuses on the historic preservation process, which is separate from the Memorial Hall study.
For more information about the nomination, contact Thomas Walters at the city of Joplin, 417-624-0820, ext. 539, or by email twalters@joplinmo.org.
