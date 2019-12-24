The city of Joplin will offer three collection points for residents seeking to dispose of a natural Christmas tree. They will be open from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31, and will be located at:
• Humphrey Park at Utica and Independence streets in the Royal Heights area.
• McIndoe Park at Glendale and Jackson streets, in the southwest corner of the parking lot.
• Public Works, located at 1301 W. Second St.
Trees should be completely stripped of all decorations before drop-off, and should be placed at a sign marking the drop-off location, according to a press release. People interested in using discarded trees for establishing a fish habitat are welcome to pick up the trees. Whatever remains after Jan. 31 will be collected by the city and taken to its processing site for chipping.
Other Christmas decorations, including artificial trees, lights, wrapping paper, greeting cards and more may be dropped off at the city's recycling center, located at 1310 W. A St. Hours of operation are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Details: 417-624-0820 ext. 501.
