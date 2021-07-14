TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — District Attorney Jack Thorp said a forum with Gov. Kevin Stitt and a group of prosecutors to discuss the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling was a waste of time, although conceptually the idea was solid.
The forum, held Tuesday night in the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, drew criticism before it began. Participants said the event was designed to help victims of criminal cases affected by McGirt and to discuss the ruling’s impact on how criminals are prosecuted in the state. But tribal leaders were skeptical about the forum’s actual intent, with Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. reportedly calling it “an anti-McGirt rally for political reasons.”
Tribal leaders said they didn’t receive meaningful invitations to the forum, which quickly went off the rails and was cut short after the audience became hostile to the presenters. Tribal members held up signs reminding Stitt the forum was taking place on “Indian land” and also brandished red cards when he or other panelists said something objectionable. Observers said the cards were generously used with Stitt and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, whom Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill accused of using such platforms to “spread fear rather than helpful information.”
Thorp, chief prosecutor for Cherokee, Adair, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties, said shutting the forum down was probably the right move because it was in no way effective.
“I don’t think anything would have been accomplished if we had continued on,” he said. “There were some safety concerns. I want to keep an open discourse about McGirt, but nothing will ever be accomplished if representatives of the tribes are not present. It was truly a travesty to proceed with the forum without their presence.”
Thorp said had leaders from the Five Tribes been present at the forum, it could have mitigated the contentious atmosphere.
“There are different stories as to why they weren’t in attendance, but the perception was that they weren’t invited or wanted,” he said. “That was a huge mistake by the organizers.”
Last year, the Supreme Court ruled the Muscogee Nation’s reservation had never been disestablished, which also applied to the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nations. It effectively handed tribes jurisdiction over criminal matters involving Native Americans, which resulted in the dismissal of many cases due to the state’s lack of the authority to try them.
The ruling means that crimes committed by Native Americans must be handled under tribal and federal authority. Crimes committed by non-Native Americans against Native Americans must also go through the federal/tribal court system. Only crimes committed by non-Native Americans against other non-Native Americans remain within the state’s purview.
Many of the cases tossed at the state level have been picked up by U.S. attorney’s offices and tribal attorneys general, while in some instances, those convicted of crimes have been released back into the public.
“I am proud of District 27’s coordination and partnerships with our tribal prosecutor groups,” he said. “I wanted to make that point. However, every part of the McGirt decision is problematic in implementation, and it must be addressed or victims of crime will continue to suffer. I will address hostile crowds every day if it somehow moves forward the solution to the McGirt problems.”
Stitt has been open about his attitude toward the high court’s ruling, while Indigenous nations have hailed it as a win for tribal sovereignty. In April, Stitt said he doesn’t think there has been a bigger issue that’s affected a state than the McGirt decision. and in early July, he indicated the state may sue the federal government over the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Meanwhile, tribes like the Cherokee Nation have invested millions to bolster their criminal justice systems.
Hoskin said the tribe has prioritized expanding and reinforcing the system to provide support for victims and their families, and to keep everyone within its reservation safe, while defending the Cherokee Nation’s sovereignty.
“While it is unfortunate that some of our political leaders are focused on flashy headlines — regardless of what is actually best for victims and regardless of what is actually backed by fact — we will continue our important work to cooperate with local, federal and state partners on real solutions,” Hoskin said. “The victims in the cases dismissed or retried as a result of the state of Oklahoma’s decades of acting outside of its jurisdiction deserve our full and unwavering support, not to be used as a political tool.”
The Cherokee Nation has doubled its team of victims’ services advocates, dedicated $3 million to support victims and families, and estimate another $35 million worth of investments to expand the capacity of its legal system. Several new marshals have been hired to serve the 14-county reservation.
Hoskin encouraged victims and families who need support from the Cherokee Nation to continue to contact our ONE Fire Victim Services office at 918-772-4260. This applies to both Native American and non-Native American victims. Case information contacts for the Cherokee Nation District Court, attorney general’s office, or U.S. Marshals Service can be found at www.cherokee.org.
