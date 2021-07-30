Schools will head back to class in less than a month. With the pandemic still raging for a second academic year, what exactly will school look like?
It turns out that area superintendents are still trying to figure it out. Because guidance from health and medical experts is changing as science understands the virus and its variants better, it can be difficult to plan for the semester, they say.
Learn more about what Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage and Neosho superintendents are planning at this point in time in a story from reporter Kimberly Barker. You'll find it in Saturday's print edition and online at joplinglobe.com.
Over the course of the weekend, we'll also bring you:
- A complete guide of what to expect at the polls on Tuesday.
- A preview of what the Joplin City Council will take up at its meeting on Monday. (Hint: Scooters are back on the agenda.)
- Another look at how our area members of Congress voted on the most recent legislation on Capitol Hill.
Have a great weekend. Stay safe in the heat.
