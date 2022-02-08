CASSVILLE, Mo. — Roaring River divers return this week to continue mapping and exploring the spring and its underwater cave network.
The team, led by diver Mike Young, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, reached a depth of 472 feet last fall, setting a national record, but divers still have not reached the bottom. At that depth, they said, the sides of spring channel narrowed into a tunnel that continues angling downward.
Their diving permits were renewed for 2022 by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, which manages Roaring River State Park. During the February dive and the one next month, five members of the KISS Rebreathers dive team will focus on more detailed mapping of the spring, which pumps out 20 million gallons of water daily, said Young, owner and CEO of KISS Rebreathers.
The spring is ranked as the 20th largest in the state.
The goal is to create a 3D image or model of the cave, Young said.
The dive team is only the third group to venture into the spring in nearly 50 years. Two previous authorized dives had been made, the first commissioned by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in 1979. During that exploration, divers Roger Millar and Frank Fogarty reached a depth of 225 feet before reaching a narrow restriction that prevented further exploration at that time. They created the rendering of the subsurface cavern that stands beside the path to the spring today. A second team dove into the spring in the 1990s.
“If the water flow is low enough, we will dive below the restriction,” Young said, “but we won’t explore new territory until later in the season.”
Last fall, water flow fell as low as 7 cubic feet per second — the lowest it has been since the team began diving in May 2021. That improved visibility and made it easier to navigate.
Young said the water flow from the spring was at 40 cubic feet per second Monday and that he didn’t expect that to change much over the next few days.
“Since snow melts gradually, it doesn’t cause a dramatic increase in water flow the way a hard rain does,” he said.
Nor does winter weather affect the temperature of the water in the spring, which stays at about 57 degrees throughout the year.
“It’s actually more comfortable to put on the necessary insulation and gear on cold days than it is on hot days,” Young said.
This year, some new items will be introduced to dives.
“We have permission from the DNR to place habitats below the surface of the water,” Young said. Although not quite an underwater home, a habitat is made of hard plastic and is placed near a ceiling of the cave, then inflated. It provides upper body space for divers to rest, eat, communicate with each other and quit using tanked air for a bit.
“We can even watch a movie while we decompress,” Young said.
Required decompression time — which always takes place above the restriction at 225 feet deep — is Young’s least favorite part of the dive.
“Boring,” he calls it.
“We decompress for one minute at a depth of 190 feet, for one minute at 180 feet and for another minute at 170 feet,” Young explained. “When we get up to just 10 feet below the surface, we have to spend one hour and 10 minutes decompressing. That’s when an underwater habitat will come in handy.”
Young says the KISS Rebreathers team keeps a full diving schedule every year, with dives planned in different locations around the world. Because individual divers come from many different parts of the country, even the world, scheduling dates for dives is challenging.
“We schedule dives way ahead of time every year,” Young said. “That’s why we’ll stick to the 2022 dates we have planned for Roaring River dives, no matter what the weather’s doing. It’s too complicated to change dates at the last minute.”
Dives in 2022 are scheduled for Feb. 10-13, March 10-13, April 7-10, May 19-22, June 9-12, July 7-10, Aug. 18-21, Sept. 15-18, Oct. 13-16 and Nov. 10-13.
Roaring River State Park Superintendent Joel Topham said he is excited to see the KISS Rebreathers returning for another season.
“With everything they accomplished last year, I look forward to seeing what more they can do this year,” he said.
Topham said he is excited about the mapping work the divers are doing, but also looks forward to learning what lies below the 472-foot depth they descended to last year.
“I’m in awe of what they do,” Topham said. “I don’t know how the human body can tolerate it. When I think of ‘deep diving,’ I always think of people diving from tankers in the middle of the ocean, so I’m really honored that this team is able to do a different style of depth-diving right here in our park.”
Bob Koch, president and team director of the Ozark Cave Diving Alliance, told the Globe last fall that his organization is not aware of any deeper exploration of a spring in the Ozarks. Loring Bullard, of Springfield, author of “Living Water, the Springs of Missouri,” notes in his 2020 book, “Divers have gone down to about 380 feet in Cannonball Spring, as deep as any cave divers in Missouri have gone.”
In 2013, divers at Phantom Springs Cave in West Texas reached a depth of 462 feet, and it was ranked at the time by Caving News as the “deepest underwater cave system known in the United States.”
“Roaring River spring would now be ranked the deepest natural spring in the United States to date,” Curt Bowen told the Globe last fall by email. Bowen is the CEO and founder of Advanced Diver Magazine, the world’s largest publication for advanced and technical diving, owner and CEO of Rebreatherworld.com, and vice president for the ADM Exploration Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to underwater exploration, discovery and education.
