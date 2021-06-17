Diversity and inclusion took center stage at the monthly Third Thursday event on Thursday night in downtown Joplin.
A gathering of about 50 people, some carrying signs with the message “You Belong Here,” walked together in a solidarity march on Main Street downtown to Third Street, where they gathered at a table placed on Third Street for a “You Belong Celebration.”
The celebration was an observance of the one-year anniversary of the adoption of a City Council proclamation of diversity, belonging and inclusion.
Mayor Ryan Stanley was part of the march and the first speaker at Thursday’s event.
He said it is sometimes hard to explain what Joplin is like when asked by someone from another city.
“It’s hard to say Joplin is ‘this,’” Stanley said. “It’s not a place. It’s not Third Thursday. What makes Joplin is Joplin people. When you bring someone from out of town and get them around Joplin people, that’s when people fall in love with Joplin.”
In thinking about who should be at the table of inclusiveness, he said that “we need everybody. We need diversity of thought. We need to embrace other people’s perspectives. We need to understand where people are coming from.”
One way to relate to other people is to talk to them about their lives and their challenges to come to an understanding, he said.
“Let’s gather together,” Stanley told the crowd. “Let’s celebrate us, let’s celebrate community and let’s celebrate just the great task of getting together, coming to the table and breaking bread, and celebrating each other. Because that’s what makes Joplin great.”
Sergio Rizo, a member of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, told the crowd that the movement is the result of a chamber work group, the equity, diversity and exclusivity work group.
He said the group wants to be proactive about promoting the theme of adopting an appreciation for each other at least once a year “so as not to be responding a crisis or responding to a calamity.”
“Our dream is this: Annually we would have a solidarity walk, and annually we would have a table. Our dream would see this table grow from Second Street to Seventh Street and then we would have a common place to sit together and break bread together.”
He said people are unified by hope. “If we can get around a table and start discussing what hope looks like, I think we will find we have a lot more in common. ... Then we can start having hard conversations at a common table that allow us to have real dialogue.”
Stephanie Freed, CEO of Rapha International, which fights human trafficking and sexual exploitation, said, “This event is important to our community because we have a responsibility to let people know that we care about them and that we see them and that we hear them and that we are listening. When we communicate, we find out that we are much more alike than different. This kind of event brings us together, and we get to meet people and have new experiences.”
Another resident, Elbert Fulcom, said he cares about inclusion and diversity because “it’s the world we live in. ... Whether you are Republican or Democrat, religious or nonreligious, people of all walks of life, we have to live together and understand each other.”
The City Council also was represented by Keenan Cortez, mayor pro tem.
“The sooner that we embrace one another and embrace the diversity and inclusion and equity in this land,” he said, “the better it is going to be. We all have our political differences, our religious differences and even our sexual orientation differences, but that doesn’t mean we can’t come together and be one community.”
A music duo, Josiah Schools and Nick Maxwell, performed acoustic music after the program.
