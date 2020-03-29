Parents can take precautions in the home to guard against COVID-19 as they navigate their children through the changes experienced as a result of the national emergency, a local pediatrician said.
Fewer children have contracted COVID-19 than adults, but children can be carriers of the disease, said Dr. Kathryn Garrett of Freeman Children's Clinic.
"So it is really important if you have children in the house and a senior adult or grandparents that maybe have health conditions that your really clean surfaces well" to try to keep from spreading the virus, she said.
All family members should follow the social distancing rules of staying at least 6 feet away from other people and not gathering in large groups. Other rules are to cough into a tissue or the bend of the arm and wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
Many people who contract the virus do not experience symptoms, or only experience a few symptoms, such as a fever or a cough.
"Of the ones that are getting sick, young infants and children tend to be severe, but so far in this area we are not seeing that yet," Garrett said. "Hopefully with good social distancing and with the good people of the Four States following those guidelines, we won't see that happen."
In the hospital clinics, doctors have seen some children with coughs and congestion, but "we really haven't had any with a need to be tested yet. If your children are having symptoms you're worried about, call your pediatrician for further guidance," the doctor said.
Children have seen a change in their structure and schedules because of school closings. Many schools have put work online so that children can continue learning.
"Be reassuring as a parent," Garrett said. "If your child has questions about COVID-19, just find out what they know and answer their questions directly without a lot of detail" to avoid causing concern.
She also advised parents to screen what children see on television about the virus outbreak.
"Give them some power over COVID-19. Teach them what they can do. They can cough into their elbow. ... They can wash their hands for 20 seconds. Find some songs they can wash their hands to," she said.
Continue social relationships by using social media platforms, such as Skype, with friends or grandparents, she said.
Families also should have recreational activities together such as going outdoors and taking a walk together, the doctor recommended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.