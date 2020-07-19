Doctor answers questions about masking during pandemic

As area towns and businesses impose mask ordinances requiring face coverings, questions continue to be raised regarding safety issues when wearing them on a continual basis.
Dr. Kyle Schauf, a board-certified family medicine physician and president of the Integris Grove Hospital medical staff, sat down to address some of the most frequently asked questions posed by readers:
Do masks orface coverings helpstop the spread?
Masks and face coverings do help protect those people with whom the wearer comes in contact. Cloth masks, he said, reduce the number of respiratory droplets a person releases into the air when talking, sneezing or coughing.
While there are varying degrees of protection based on who is wearing the mask during an interaction, Schauf said the best protection takes place when both people are wearing masks.
“The overall number of droplets in the air is reduced when more people wear masks,” he said. “This reduces your risk of being exposed to COVID-19.”
Schauf said medical officials recommend members of the public use a two-layer cotton face mask to decrease the spread of respiratory droplets.
“We still recommend the N95 masks be reserved for health care workers as personal protective equipment shortages are still a concern, especially as hospitalizations rise,” he said.
Schauf also said research indicates a significant number of people with COVID-19 do not show symptoms and thus are unaware they are transmitting the virus when they talk, sneeze, cough or raise their voice.
“Wearing a mask helps to lower the transmission of respiratory droplets to other people around you,” Schauf said. “You should wear a mask to protect others, and they should wear a mask to protect you.”
Are face shields adequate?
Face shields are often used, he said, in a health care setting as eye protection. Safety goggles also provide similar protection.
While some may choose to use shields, Schauf said he is not aware of any documented cases being transmitted to the general public due to lack of eye protection. He continues to advocate people resist touching their eyes, nose, mouth or face.
Schauf said the CDC recommends face masks be washed daily and after high-exposure use by using soap, water or other appropriate methods.
Washing masks
Cloth masks, like other clothing, eventually break down. Schauf said if a mask appears damaged, worn or deformed after washing, he recommends getting a new mask.
Skin conditions
For those suffering from acne from repeated use of masks, Schauf recommends frequent washing of the cloth mask and talking with a physician regarding ways to mitigate acne.
Foggy glasses
People with glasses often struggle with the mask causing fogging. Schauf said that as a glasses wearer himself, he has found masks with some type of bendable material that retains its shape over his nose an effective solution to reduce the fogging issue.
Landfill issues
Some raised concerns about disposable paper masks causing future issues, as they end up in landfills.
Schauf said a person would need to come in direct contact with the mask, then touch a mucous membrane such as their eyes, mouth or nose to be potentially infected with the virus.
“It’s unlikely that something like that would continue this pandemic,” Schauf said.
Carbon dioxide poisoning
Others asked about the personal health risks for wearing a mask. Schauf said carbon dioxide exposure, commonly known as CO2, does not endanger a person’s health if they wear a mask.
“Some people have heard that breathing CO2 from wearing a mask can cause symptoms like dizziness, lightheadedness, headache and shortness of breath,” Schauf said. “However, the amount of CO2 created by wearing a mask is miniscule. For many years, health care providers have worn masks for extended periods of time with no adverse health reactions.”
He recommends those finding the masks uncomfortable limit their talking and breathe through their noses.
“This will reduce the humidity level in your mask,” Schauf said. “Be aware that once a mask gets wet — perhaps from exhalation — it begins to lose its effectiveness and will need to be washed or replaced.”
What about singing in school or church?
Schauf said he still advises not singing in an enclosed or indoor space, even with masks, citing a case in March involving more than 60 members of a church choir in Washington state.
“They were unmasked and not socially distant,” Schauf said. “One member had symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Soon after, several members reported having flu-like symptoms.”
Fifty-three of the members contracted COVID-19, with three needing hospitalization and two dying of the virus.
“Aerosol emissions have been correlated with loudness of speech in other studies,” Schauf said. “So singing is a higher-risk activity, even with masks and social distancing.”
Can kids play in band in school this year?
Others asked about the ability to conduct band class with COVID-19 risks.
“It’s one thing to play a piano or stringed instrument,” Schauf said. “But brass and woodwinds are definitely an issue.”
He said conducting lessons and performances on videoconference or using prerecorded performances for those instruments may be a better alternative.
Ever-changing COVID-19
Dr. Kyle Schauf said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines continue to change as more is known about COVID-19. In the early days, caution was given regarding transmission from clothing, takeout containers and groceries. While transmission is possible, he said it is less than originally thought.
“We should still be washing our hands as the best precaution against picking up the virus from a surface, especially those that are difficult to sanitize,” Schauf said. “As far as clothing, it depends on what you are comfortable with or what type of exposure you’ve had.”
Schauf said as a health care worker, he continues to change out of his work clothes and clean up when he gets home. He said quick errandsmay not have the same inherent risk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.