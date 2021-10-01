Life is busy but short — which is why women should never take breast cancer for granted.
Mammograms, an X-ray picture looking for early signs of cancer inside a breast, are recommended for women 40 and older. Despite breast cancer being one of the most common types discovered among American women — on average, a woman has a 1-in-8 chance of developing breast cancer — roughly 50% of those eligible for a mammogram don’t take advantage of it.
It’s a sobering reality, said Dr. Alan Buchele, the medical director of Freeman Health System’s Wes & Jan Houser Women’s Pavilion in Joplin.
“There’s a lot of women out there who are, for one reason or another, not coming in to get their mammograms, whether it’s here in Joplin or in Missouri or anywhere else in the country,” he said.
The reasons why they’re not are too numerous to count: a lack of time during a busy daily schedule, for one; lingering fears of safety over the dangers brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, for another.
“We all lead busy lives, and of course COVID’s got everybody into an out-of-kilter (situation),” Buchele said. “But if you’re late in getting your mammogram, it’s never too late to correct that. If you miss a few months, come in and get one (and) get that fixed.”
Some women are simply too frightened of what a mammogram could show in stark black and white that ultimately prevents them from scheduling one.
“There’s never a great time to get bad news,” Buchele said, “… and there’s never a time where you want to get bad news, so sometimes people don’t come in because they’re afraid of what they might find.”
Some woman also skip their mammograms due to severe discomfort or pain from the procedure.
“It’s not as painful as it had been in the past, so give us another chance,” Buchele said. “I think we can take care of you that way.”
Ruth Anderson, a breast cancer survivor from Columbus, Kansas, had her routine mammogram done last November; between it, a later ultrasound as well as a magnetic resonance imaging scan, a tiny black spot was discovered. She quickly had a lumpectomy, a surgical procedure to have the spot and surrounding tissue removed from her left breast. The black dot was cancerous, but thanks to Anderson’s prudence and prompt surgery, the cancer had been caught before it could spread to other parts of the body.
“I’ve been religious to have mammograms every year,” Anderson said. “I have a lot of friends who are my age who say, ‘I don’t think I need one anymore’ and I say ‘… there’s no reason not to.’ I’m very thankful that I did because if I’d let it go, (the spot) might have gotten bigger, and it might have taken my life — who knows?”
There was no history of cancer in Anderson’s family, but Buchele said that doesn’t really determine who ends up with cancer and who avoids it.
“A lot of people say, ‘Well, there’s no cancer history in my family, so it shouldn’t be a problem,’ but it actually turns out that the vast majority of breast cancers that we see in women … have no family history. We call it sporadic, since doctors can’t say bad luck,” he said.
And while some patients may not schedule a mammogram due to lack of insurance or money, Buchele said Freeman annually offers a free mammogram clinic, “and we actually end up having open slots that don’t get filled, so maybe it’s a lack of information about the opportunity that may play a part as well.”
Both Buchele and Anderson believe health officials must continue educating women about the importance of mammograms, even if it sounds like they are repeating themselves over and over again. You never know, he said, when the message sinks in and sticks.
“I am concerned that more women don’t take it seriously,” Anderson said with a shake of her head. “It’s like COVID — I just don’t understand why more people don’t take it seriously. It’s not a big deal to take some preventions.”
