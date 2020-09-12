They may be small — 2 to 3 millimeters in length — but this creature sends shivers down the spines of most parents, especially during the school year.
It’s head lice, a common infestation known as pediculosis.
While lice might cause concern, Dr. Laura Henness, a pediatrician with Freeman Pediatric Partners, wants parents to remember there are solutions available if an outbreak takes place.
“Don’t freak out,” she said, recalling a time her then-kindergartner came home with a note warning about potential head lice exposure. “It’s something that is easily addressed.”
If parents find nits, which appear as little white circles on the hair shafts, Henness suggests simply picking up the phone and contacting the family’s health care provider.
“Almost all insurance companies pay for prescriptions to treat lice,” Henness said, noting that prescriptions often can be issued following a phone consultation, especially if the family has kept up with yearly health checkups. “Over-the-counter treatment is available, but it’s often expensive.”
What are lice?
Anyone can get lice, as the tiny creatures aren’t bound by ethnic or socioeconomic status, Henness said. Rather, it simply takes direct exposure to pass the creatures from one student to another. The sharing of hats, especially sports helmets, sleepovers and other forms of close contact are the primary way lice move to a new person.
Lice infest the head, and they nest and attach eggs to the base of the hair shaft, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lice move by crawling and cannot hop or fly. Because they feed on human blood, they live close to the scalp.
There are three stages of lice: the egg or nit, the nymph and the adult. Henness said parents often see the nits laid by an adult female louse at the base of the hair shaft.
Nits close to the scalp indicate an active presence. If the nits are farther away from the scalp, nymphs have hatched from the eggs and left behind residue that appears as little white oval circles on the hair shaft.
Adult lice are about the size of a sesame seed. They have six legs and appear tan or grayish-white in color. Adult lice can live on a person’s head for approximately 30 days, but if they fall off, they'll survive only one to two days.
Treatment
If determined to be necessary, Henness said, the treatment includes washing the individual’s hair with only soap and water. Conditioner should not be used because it will hinder how the medication penetrates the hair shaft.
Henness said the person’s hair should air dry, and then the medication — usually in liquid form — will be placed on the head for 10 minutes. The procedure finishes with a rinse of the hair in warm water.
Because of the way nits attach to the hair shaft, it can be difficult to remove them from a person’s head, even with specially designed combs, Henness said.
She said children sent home from school with lice should be able to return the next day after treatment. If a lot of nits remain, additional treatment may be needed 10 days later. Oral treatments are available if a person does not respond to the topical treatment.
Henness suggests that people who find they have lice should wash and dry all clothing and linens used during the infection period using hot water and the high heat setting on a dryer. For items that cannot be easily washed, such as stuffed toys, parents can seal them in large bags for a week. Henness does not recommend spraying the entire house.
“If they are worried about it, they should call the doctor,” Henness said. “It may not need an office visit.”
