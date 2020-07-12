As students prepare to return to school in August, a new supply item is appearing on lists — disposable or washable face masks.
Masks, part of the new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic, may be used by children and teachers alike, throughout the upcoming school year.
The addition to supply lists has left many parents turning to social media to find answers to how to best prepare their children on how to wear a mask all day in school.
Dr. Amanda Lewton, with Mercy Family Medicine-Neosho, has some recommendations as both a family medicine practitioner and as a mother of three children.
All about masks
Lewton recommends masks for children ages 3 and above because they are able to leave the mask on their face. Toddlers right at 2 may be able to wear a mask, if they can leave it alone.
“As a family medicine physician, I believe the whole family should be wearing a mask in public, unless they are under 2,” Lewton said. “Kids tend not to get as sick with COVID; however, if we are all in this together, we need to do our part to slow down the spread.”
Parents, Lewton said, can start off by letting their child wear the mask for a short amount of time.
“If the child isn’t really going anywhere, you can practice at home,” Lewton said. “Practice while you are doing something for 30 minutes at a time to get them used to it.”
Parents and other adults modeling behavior, such as wearing a mask in public, also helps a child become used to wearing personal protective gear.
“Kids tend to go with the flow in these types of situations,” Lewton said. “For all the adults out there who don’t have kids, please be good examples. Wear your masks in stores and in other public places.
“I understand it is slightly inconvenient, but as a person who wears surgical masks all day at her job — you can do it. We need everybody involved if we are going to slow down the virus and protect our most vulnerable.”
For children with sensory issues, Lewton recommends parents include their child in decision-making.
“Some kids won’t be able to manage it at all with sensory issues,” Lewton said. “However, if you get the right material that feels nice to them individually and let them pick out the designs, you would be surprised what kids are willing to do.”
Another key is having plenty of masks available, as dirty or wet masks may bother children.
“Parents will have to try several different types of material,” Lewton said. “Some kids will have to work up to longer times (of wear). Having several masks at school would be good.”
Ultimately, Lewton said, how a child responds to wearing a mask, as well as other pandemic-related changes, depends upon parents’ attitudes.
“Prepare your kids that things will be different but that it is OK,” Lewton said. “We are making these changes to try to keep as many people as possible safe as we possibly can.”
For children with anxiety issues, Lewton suggests finding ways to address the pandemic-related issues at their age-appropriate level.
“This is shaking their world as much as it is shaking their parents’ world,” Lewton said. “Keep close contact with family and friends (thorough) a small group of friends you trust or video calls.”
In Lewton’s case, her children wear masks anytime the family goes out in public.
“The first time I had my kids (ages 7, 5 and 3) put them on was basically an all-day event," Lewton said. "They did just fine leaving them on.”
She believes children should be in school this fall, with safety measures in place — knowing prekindergarten students and kindergartners will need frequent reminders to keep their masks on and instruction on how to not touch them as much.
“There are some things the school can do like eating in the classrooms, trying to limit buses, having recess only with your class,” Lewton said. “The benefit to kids is not only the education but the socialization with their friends.”
As a physician, Lewton recommends parents be cautious of large gatherings, such as birthday parties, which come with the possibility of a lot of contacts.
“Wear a mask when you are in public,” Lewton said. “Avoid large gatherings of people you are not in contact with (on a regular basis). Avoid eating in a restaurant — there is no way to wear a mask while eating, and being next to somebody that long without a mask is a high-risk exposure.”
Older students
Dr. Amanda Lewton, with Mercy Family Medicine-Neosho, knows older students may rebel when it comes to wearing a mask at school. She said while rationalization can be used with older students, they may need to hear about the need for masks from their peer group. She said school logo masks might be good for some children, while others may need to use the experience to express their individual sense of style by designing their own mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.