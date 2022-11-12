A statewide initiative by Planned Parenthood to take an easy and safe family-planning procedure directly to patients, including those in the Joplin area last weekend, was deemed a success by one of the doctors involved.
Sixty vasectomies were offered for free in and outside Planned Parenthood clinics in St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin to uninsured patients during the first week of November amid what the clinics say is a surge in demand for the procedure.
"It was an unqualified success," said Dr. Margaret Baum, medical director of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, of the tour. "Everything went very, very smoothly."
The increased demand for vasectomies stems largely from the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion, by the U.S. Supreme Court in June, experts said.
In July alone, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri performed 42 vasectomies, compared with 10 in the same month last year. The Planned Parenthood national webpage has seen a 53% increase in vasectomy information searches over the past 100 days, a spokesperson said.
Data from Google Trends shows that searches about vasectomies reached their highest level in the days after the Supreme Court released its decision in late June.
The regional Planned Parenthood team of physicians saw 21 patients for vasectomies in Joplin last weekend, both inside the local clinic and in a mobile clinic in the parking lot, Baum said.
The patients were a range of ages, from the early 20s to 50 and older, she said. The vast majority were individuals in their 30s, she said.
Some of the patients had no children, while others did, Baum said. At least two patients attended with their pregnant partner who didn't want more children, she said, and at least two patients said their appointment had been made for them by their partner.
Most of the patients were uninsured, Baum said. At least one said he was employed by a religious organization where contraception wasn't offered as part of his insurance, she said.
Baum said the response was "overwhelmingly positive."
"Many people were really grateful to get this procedure without cost being a barrier," she said. "I also heard a lot of people were really grateful that we had come to them."
Baum also said it makes sense to get male-bodied people involved in family planning and pregnancy prevention, rather than placing all responsibility on people who can get pregnant. A person with a vas deferens and testicles will produce millions of sperm over the course of a lifetime and is fertile 24/7, while a person with a uterus and ovaries has a far fewer number of eggs and is fertile only once each month.
"If we can do a vasectomy that prevents the chance of pregnancy every time that person ejaculates, that makes way more sense," she said.
Baum said she plans to return to the Planned Parenthood location in Springfield in February to offer more vasectomies. Another statewide tour also could be possible, although nothing has yet been planned, she said.
"We had such an overwhelmingly positive response ... that I think there is an excellent chance that we will be doing something similar around this time next year," she said.
