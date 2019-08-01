A Joplin woman was fined $600 in Joplin Municipal Court and placed on probation on charges related to a June 19 attack by her dog on a former circus pony that had to be euthanized because of the seriousness of its injuries.
Taylor Harris, of the Iron Gates neighborhood, pleaded guilty and was fined $500 by Judge Jon Podelski on a charge of allowing a dog to run at large.
She was ordered to pay $500 restitution and was given a suspended imposition of sentence and placed on probation for two years on a charge of possessing a dangerous dog. She also was fined $50 each on two related charges that she had no city pet license for the dog and no rabies vaccination.
Harris also was ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the owner of the horse, Suzi Salazar. The restitution must be paid by June 19, 2020, the anniversary of the date of the attack.
City Prosecutor Joe Crosthwait said the $500 fine was the maximum that can be assessed for any charge in municipal court.
He said the dog was surrendered to the city and was euthanized shortly after the attack occurred.
"One of the functions of punishment is to let people know the penalties, so if you have a dog with this potential and you let it run at large, that is why the fine is so high," Crosthwait said.
A charge of having a dog running at large without causing any damage usually results in a fine of about $50 or dismissal of the charge in exchange for an agreement that the owner provide a kennel or fence to keep the dog from running at large.
"This was a tragic event for all concerned, and to the extent city court can address it, this was a good resolution," the prosecutor said.
The attack occurred in a pasture in the 2500 block of Cleveland Avenue in the Iron Gates neighborhood where both Harris and the horse owner live. City officials said the dog looked like a pit bull mix, but they could not say without doing expensive DNA tests it was a pit bull.
Salazar had three other horses in the pasture that had been bitten, but Gunther, a white pony who was retired from the Ringling Bros. Circus, had to be put down at the scene by veterinarian Darrell Clark because of the injuries.
"I am glad there was some sort of resolution to this, although the maximum doesn't even cover the cost of euthanizing and burying him that day, which was over $800," Salazar said. "I am grateful for them taking it seriously, but I think there is a big problem in this city. Anytime you look at lost and found, there are a lot of ads for dogs, especially big dogs, running loose."
She said the horse was a highly trained performance animal that was valued at $25,000.
She said some other nearby cities have banned breeds such as pit bulls, or require insurance and strict kenneling.
The horse owner said last month the horse had worked in the circus 15 years and had never been temperamental.
"I honestly think Gunther got the worst of it because he got between the other horses and the dogs to protect them," Salazar said earlier.
A city official in the wake of the attack had said that other residents in the area were saying that two dogs or more were involved, but no one had come forward as an eyewitness to give statements that there was more than one dog.
