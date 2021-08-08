The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department and the Joplin Humane Society will host the fourth annual Doggy Dive-In from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Cunningham Aquatic Center.
Dog owners are welcome to bring their pets to take a plunge in the pool before it is drained for the season. All breeds and sizes are welcome. Chemical levels in the pool will be safe for dogs, but people will only be able to get in the water up to their knees.
The event is limited to the first 25 registered dogs. Registration must be done in person at the Joplin Parks and Recreation office, 3301 W. First St. Dog owners must show a copy of their dog’s updated shot records.
The cost is $5 per dog. Registrants who bring a product donation for the Joplin Humane Society will receive free admission.
Details: 417-625-4750, joplinparks.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.