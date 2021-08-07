A second Joplin-based animal shelter now has an on-site walking trail to help dogs stay healthy and fit while awaiting their forever homes.
Over the July 24 weekend, volunteers at Golden Paw Animal Rescue and Sanctuary constructed on a tree-lined field a quarter-mile-long trail that winds its way in circular fashion past numerous overhanging trees.
The trail has been a long-standing dream for Golden Paw founder Mary Ann Schlau, known throughout the area as the matriarch of unwanted pets. Seeing dogs running along the gravel trail nearly brought tears to her eyes.
“There’s always someone who comes into our rescue when we need them the most,” Schlau said. “That’s always been the case with us, and it was the case with this (project) as well.”
The person Schlau’s referring to in this case is well-known animal advocate Kelly Johnson, who recently began volunteering at Golden Paw, a no-kill shelter located at 2300 N. Main St.
“Kelly and (her husband) Mark came to Golden Paw at just the right time,” said Jessica Sportsman, Schlau’s daughter who oversees the shelter’s grooming business. “I actually first met her out at the Frisco trail ... and Kelly asked me, ‘What do you think about putting a trail (at Golden Paw)?’ and I’m like, ‘That would be fantastic.’ She said, ‘You just give me permission, and I’ll get my people right on it.’”
“And of course I said, ‘Do it,” Schlau said with a chuckle. “I gave her permission.”
And so Johnson went to work putting words into action — with the help from her husband, shelter volunteer Linda Williams, and Jeff Coffey, owner of the Joplin-based Jeff Coffey All-Season Landscaping. It was the latter’s equipment used to plow out the trail’s path and, later, lay down a carpet of white gravel.
“They took care of it,” Sportsman said with a smile. “All of them did it; it was a team thing.”
“Kelly, Mark and their friends came in at just the right time,” added Schlau.
No longer having to drive out to a community trail, Johnson is now able to exercise more dogs, between three to five, per volunteer day.
“I’m just thrilled,” Johnson said recently, fresh from a run outdoors. “I think every shelter should have a walking trail, and I think it helps … get them (animals) out of the shelter and into good homes.”
The dogs she takes outdoors are often stressed from life inside the shelter, “and it just helps them let go some energy” and to be themselves and to live the way a dog’s supposed to live, Johnson said. It also helps an individual dog learn various leash behaviors, particularly for those who’d never before been leashed. Last week, for example, a heeler named Morgan initially “army crawled” along the ground simply because she’d never walked on a leash and didn’t quite know how to handle it. But Johnson said it wasn’t long before Morgan was up and running and enjoying herself. Even better, Morgan was later adopted out to a family.
“It makes it so much better for the animals,” Schlau said. “When (Kelly) brings the dogs back in here, they are just so energetic and happy. We want to make every one of our dogs a better dog, and everything that Kelly does makes them so much better and so much more adoptable.”
Two shelter dogs, Joker and Georgia, received the honor of becoming the first two trail testers.
Johnson said she hopes the new trail will entice more area residents to volunteer at the shelter to walk between the 105 to 115 dogs currently calling the shelter home.
“A lot of people will say to me they would love to help but ‘it would make me sad’ or ‘I would want to take them all home’ — both are valid points,” she said, “but I tell them that I know I can’t take them all home, but I can help them get into a good home.”
Not only do mother and daughter dream of eventually adding several dog play yards next to the trail, but they also would love to double or even triple the size of the shelter’s current footprint.
“We would love to utilize this whole property for rescue; we have big dreams,” Sportsman said. “We keep dreaming and hoping that maybe the right person(s) will walk through the front door one day and make it happen.”
“We have always been blessed — very, very blessed — about people coming in and helping this shelter out,” Schlau added. “It’s remarkable.”
