Sloan Warrick, member of Alpha Sigma Alpha and Missouri Southern State University sophomore, sets up items last week for Domestic Violence Awareness month at MSSU. Agencies that assist victims of the violence say incidence of the crime is on the rise again after a lull in reports during the early part of the pandemic. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a resurgence of a problem across the region.

The pandemic partially led to a reduction in calls for domestic violence, but agenices helping those victims say calls are starting to pick up again. The increase is happening as those agencies mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

We'll have more about this in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • Jasper County's classification as a high-risk COVID transmission area despite lower numbers.
  • The fundraising frontrunner in Missouri's U.S. Senate race.
  • A Carthage native's reflection on dancing in a mirror suit.

