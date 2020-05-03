Eleven Domino’s stores in the Joplin area plan to deliver 2,200 pizzas to local essential organizations of their choice Wednesday as a way of showing appreciation.
“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” Emily Elwell, a Joplin-area Domino’s franchisee, said in making the announcement.
“Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help and that means providing food for people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work," she said, referring to the fact that Domino's is also hiring.
Elwell said it is important to give back to the communities they serve. One of the first things she did when schools closed amid the pandemic was contact districts that needed assistance with meals. In March, Domino’s fulfilled lunch orders for three schools to help feed staff, students and their families.
“We’ve been giving Monett (schools) about 100 pizzas per week,” Elwell said. “Their staff has been giving it to their students. Our stores in this area have donated over 10,000 slices of pizza since the pandemic, but we’re hoping to add more.”
In order to help boost employee morale, another franchisee came up with the idea of allowing staff to donate pizzas to any organizations, businesses or employees of their choice. Workers also received a bonus for March.
Elwell has approximately 200 employees at her locations.
“That kind of helped the employees realize why they’re essential,” Elwell said. “I’ve gotten so much feedback from customers like, ‘Thanks for being open when the grocery stores were bare.’ Just to help them understand how important they are, we left it up to them to decide where they’d like to see the pizzas donated. That created energy in the stores.”
A Domino’s in Miami, Oklahoma, donated pizzas to the Boys & Girls Club of Ottawa County last week. Other stores have been feeding local pharmacies. Now, it’s blossomed into a day of giving with Domino’s nationwide donating more than 1.2 million pizzas — about 10 million slices — across their communities.
“We told the chains to continue what they’re doing, but we’re going to do one mass donation on May 6,” Elwell said. “We’re leaving it up to the team where they want to donate. Watered Gardens reached out to us and asked if they could be one. That was special too because they’re probably serving more people than they had with all of the uncertainty and unemployment increasing. We’re going to do the Boys & Girls Club again in Miami, pharmacies, grocery stores, hospitals, police departments. It’s really been a neat program.”
Hiring opportunities
At a time when unemployment is shattering records and some employers are cutting hours and laying off employees, she said Joplin stores are hiring. There are 30 assistant and general manager positions open.
“We want to make sure that our stores are properly staffed to be able to continue to provide pizza to the area and keep our service levels strong,” she said. “Our management training program is hourly, and once they become a general manager of their own store, it’s a salaried position at $45,000 with a profit base bonus and health, vision and dental.”
She hopes the job opportunities help people in need or who want to show off management skills.
Last month, Domino's nationwide also announced plans to hire 10,000 workers to help meet demand.
“We take care of our communities, our team members and we just happen to sell pizza,” Elwell said. “If you haven’t thought about Domino’s before, you might want to come check us out.”
Ryan May has been the general manager at the Domino’s at 2316 S. Maiden Lane in Joplin for nearly four years.
He said the pizza donations will help those who may not always receive the recognition and appreciation they deserve.
“What we’re doing is important because especially right now with the pandemic ... we’re pretty much feeding all of our communities single-handedly," he said. "This is important to me that we donate these pizzas because it’s the right thing to do.”
Job requirements
The assistant and general manager positions open at the 11 Domino's in Joplin and the surrounding area require at least a year of previous management experience or a minimum of an associate’s degree in management. Those interested in applying for a position can visit jobs.dominos.com or text DRIVEN to 97211.
