Don Swanson, an Edward Jones financial adviser from Joplin, was nationally recognized this spring by both Barron's and Forbes magazines as a top financial adviser in Missouri.
In April, Swanson was named No. 3 in Missouri among Forbes' list of 2023 Best-in-State Wealth Advisers, while Barron's listed Swanson No. 14 in Missouri in the magazine's 2023 list of Top 1,200 Financial Advisers in March.
Swanson has served investors both locally and across the country for the past 40 years.
"As a financial adviser, every day is an opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of my clients and colleagues," Swanson said in a statement.
Swanson's branch team includes Sam Robertson, associate financial adviser, and senior branch office administrators Lee Ann Robertson and JoAnn Graffam. The office is located at 2205 Connecticut Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.