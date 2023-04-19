Joplin High School theater students will never stop the terror in their spring production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” which debuts Thursday.
The show runs at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 2104 Indiana Ave. Tickets are $8 for students and senior citizens and $10 for adults. “Little Shop of Horrors” is a horror rock comedy by writer Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken.
Prepare to be taken back to skid row in the 1960s where a talking, man-eating plant plots global domination in this unforgettable musical.
“Little Shop of Horrors” follows main character Seymour Krelborn, a floral assistant who discovers a new breed of plant during an eclipse. He names the plant “Audrey II,” after his secret co-worker crush on Audrey Fulquard.
The R&B-singing plant promises Seymour fame and fortune as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Little does he know, Audrey II has been using him all along in its plan for world domination.
In the musical, Seymour is played by JHS senior Lucas Brower, 17. Brower said he feels like he was born to play a character like Seymour and it’s his first lead breakout role. He’s looking forward to showing the audience his portrayal of the protagonist.
“I’m the awkward little guy, and it works out,” he said. “We even look similar. I’ve seen the movie a few times, and I’ve always really enjoyed it. I’ve been in a few other plays, but this is my first lead in a show.”
During rehearsals on Tuesday, Brower sang the low and high notes with ease. Brower said he practices a lot at home and usually reads lines with his sisters.
“Once you have the lines down, to your heart, you can easily focus more on performing,” he said. “My favorite song is called ‘Feed Me (Git It).’ It’s really fun, and it’s a duet song with Audrey II. I think it will be a lot of people’s favorite.”
Lauren Riddle, 17, a junior, is playing Audrey Fulquard, who also works at the flower shop with Seymour. Unfortunately, she’s in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend, Orin Scrivello. This is also Riddle’s first lead role.
“I think we play off each other well, and he’s a really good Seymour,” said Riddle. “This experience has been so nice and I got closer to people.”
Riddle said the message of the show is about love, and she hopes that she can make the audience feel something.
“I want to touch people, especially with my (solo) song,” she said. “It’s sad and people can relate to it.”
The voice of Audrey II is being played by JHS senior Lindsey Belnap, 18, who has always wanted to pursue voice acting. Belnap said there are four different versions of the carnivorous plant because it progressively grows larger throughout the show.
“There are two versions of the plant that are babies and don’t speak at all,” she said. “The last two versions, that’s when the plant actually starts speaking. It’s interesting playing this role because I’m not even on stage. I’m backstage, and it’s all mainly my voice. It’s very different.”
Belnap watches the performance on a monitor backstage and keeps up with the music to ensure that her tempo and timing are adequate. Her favorite song is also “Feed Me” because it’s so upbeat.
“It’s challenging, but voice acting has always been a dream of mine,” she said.
This will be the first time “Little Shop of Horrors” has been performed at Joplin High School since 2008, according to Ashley Trotnic, director and theater teacher. The students have been practicing for the production since February.
“I’ve never directed ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ before, but it’s such a fun show,” Trotnic said. “It has such catchy and fun music. I like the time period and how it’s set in the 1960s. There’s a lot of opportunities to do some cool things.”
Trotnic said the fourth version of Audrey II is enormous and is more than 6 feet tall. She credits prop master and designer Tegan Whited, who created all four versions of the plant for the production.
“Tegan works here doing our sets, and anytime there’s an interesting prop, she’s the prop goddess,” Trotnic said.
There are approximately 45 cast and crew members involved in “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Trotnic said all of the students have worked hard over the past two months and she’s extremely proud of them.
“I cannot wait to see them get in front of an audience,” Trotnic said. “They’re ready to have people in the seats.”
More info For more information, visit tinyurl.com/jhslittleshop.
