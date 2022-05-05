A donation drive to collect reading and writing materials for children and teens is being conducted by the One Joplin Literacy Team to benefit programs for the Joplin Parents as Teachers program.
New or gently used books are among the items sought for the drive as well as dry-erase books that help children practice writing letters and numbers.
Other supplies that could be used are things like crayons, washable markers, dry-erase markers, watercolors, pinwheels, disinfectant wipes, stickers, rubber or plastic balls, shoestrings, wooden alphabet blocks, pencil grips, blank reward charts, flashcards, gold pencils and 24- to 50-piece puzzles.
Nicole Brown, of One Joplin, said the items will go to support projects of Parents as Teachers including its Kindergarten Bootcamp program and home visits with families.
“Parents as Teachers is an important community partner as they meet with parents in the home to empower them with tools to support child development and learning,” Brown said. The program is offered by the Joplin School District.
Donated books also will be placed in area blessing boxes. Brown said new and used books will be stocked in the boxes by volunteers.
“It can be very difficult to reach individuals in need of literacy resources. We know children can be a great motivator when they ask to be read a story,” she said. “If the parent sees resources to help improve their literacy skills in those books, it could be very impactful.”
Stickers will be placed in donated books with contact information for other local resources such as Joplin NALA Read and Adult Literacy.
Literacy is important because it affects every aspect of a person’s life, Brown said.
“We often think of literacy impacting job skills, but it also impacts health,” she said. “The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines health literacy as ‘the degree to which individuals have the capacity to obtain, process and understand basic health information needed to make appropriate health decisions.’ This means literacy impacts an individual’s ability to follow physicians’ orders for themselves and their family members.”
Many times parents need help obtaining books and literary materials to use with their children, according to Kerri Clouse of Parents as Teachers.
“On average, children in economically depressed communities have between zero and two age-appropriate books in their homes, which contributes to what we call the Great American Literacy Gap, and causes a decrease in kindergarten readiness for these kids,” Clouse said.
Residents also are encouraged to hold a supply drive at workplaces, church or civic group gatherings.
There are various ways residents can donate. The items will be collected throughout May.
Collection boxes are located at the human resources office on the first floor of Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St.; and at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, 320 E. Fourth St.; Joplin NALA Read, 123 S. Main St.; Joplin Public Library, 1901 E. 20th St.; Genuine Realty on Stone’s Corner; Joplin School District administration, 825 Pearl Ave.; Mercy Joplin Primary Care Clinics; and Southwest Missouri Bank branches.
Donations also may be purchased directly from Amazon and shipped to Joplin Parents as Teachers, 2825 S. McClelland Blvd., Joplin, MO 64804.
