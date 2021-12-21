The Alliance of Southwest Missouri has received a financial boost from the Veterans United Foundation to help it remodel its new home at 1601 S. Wall Ave.
Kaylea Furgerson, director of community relations for the alliance, was handed a $52,000 donation from a delegation representing the Columbia-based foundation Monday afternoon.
The money “is going to help us in more ways than we can count,” Furgerson said. “I am super excited.”
The $52,000 will be used to fund the third phase of the alliance’s ongoing building renovation work. The historic building was constructed in 1906 and was donated to the nonprofit organization in 2019 after sitting vacant for several years.
The third phase, Furgerson said, will completely remodel the building’s basement while adding a meeting hall, a commercial kitchen, child care rooms and office space, as well as an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant lift. The donation, she said, has allowed the nonprofit to exceed $465,000 in total funding so far; the entire renovation project is expected to cost $1.5 million, she said.
Since 2019, alliance officials have completed the project's first phase, which moved all key staff into the administrative portion of the building on the ground floor. The second phase will repair the building’s exterior that has caused the basement to flood in the past, she said. Funding for the second phase has been secured, and work is expected to begin next spring.
“This building was built with limestone, which is gorgeous to look at but does not age well,” Furgerson said. “So, though it may seem strange, we need to complete phase two on the (building’s outside) before we can start phase three on the inside.”
While no timetable has been set for phase three work, Furgerson hopes to see it start by the end of 2022.
“It’s going to take a lot, but this will be really beneficial for us to get these projects started and completed,” she said. “We’re really excited to get this wrapped up real soon.”
Veterans United Foundation chose the alliance through its sister organization, Paddio, which is located in Springfield. The foundation is built on employee contributions that are matched dollar for dollar, and more than $100 million has been raised for veteran organizations, military families and local communities.
The contribution from the foundation to the alliance falls under the latter category, said Stephanie Johnson, senior human resources business partner for Paddio.
“Money is raised mostly through donations of our employees; 90% of our employees, by choice, contribute to our foundation — 1% of their (annual) income — and all of those donations we’re able to give back to different organizations like the alliance," she said.
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri offers education and resources for children and their families in Jasper, Newton, Barton, and McDonald counties. To donate to the nonprofit, go to www.theallianceofswmo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.