Jensen Whitaker, 5, of Carl Junction, didn't quite know what to do Friday when surrounded by cameras.
Sitting next to Jensen, Travis Jarmin, co-owner of Honey Badger Gym, gave him an assist. They both flashed a Hawaiian "hang loose" hand gesture to a crowd of reporters.
Jensen was one of two clients of the Bill and Virginia Leffen Center for Autism who helped with a check presentation. The two presented gifts to the family of Jaxon Buerge, an autistic patient who provided the inspiration for the center's creation.
Honey Badger Gym presented a donation of $9,119 to the center Friday in memory of Buerge, who at 16 was killed in an auto accident in 2018. During an emotional presentation, officials with Freeman Health System and the gym remembered Jaxon's positive attitude.
Visits to the gym were a regular part of treatment for Jaxon, who was on the autism spectrum. Driven by a desire to be strong, Jaxon dived into workouts, drawing attention and appreciation from the gym's staff.
"In a very short period of time, he made a big impression without even knowing it," said Tyler Schmidt, co-owner of the gym. "He could see the joy he brought to the people around him."
Jaxon's family remains in contact with the gym. For Christmas last year, they gave blue sweatshirts that said "Jaxon's Badgers" to staff members. Inspired by the gift, friends and family made cash contributions, which led to Friday's donation.
Before he was a client of the center, Jaxon helped create it. In the mid-2000s, Jaxon and his mother, Trisha Buerge, moved temporarily to Ohio so that he could receive special treatment for his condition.
A conversation with Freeman CEO Paula Baker, who was then the CEO of the Ozark Center, eventually led to the 2007 opening of the autism center, which offers cutting-edge treatment of autism spectrum disorders, including applied behavioral analysis.
The center's treatment is making a big difference for clients such as Jensen.
"At first, he wouldn't speak more than three words," said Renee Hill, Jensen's grandmother. "Now, he's putting together complete sentences. The work the people do here is amazing."
