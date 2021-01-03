Front-line health care workers at Freeman Hospital’s emergency and ICU departments were treated with free smoothies on Wednesday, courtesy of Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Joplin.
Three hundred and fifty smoothies were wheeled from a company vehicle to the two departments located deep inside the sprawling hospital. In all, more than 200 smoothies were made available to the afternoon shift doctors, nurses and staff, while the remaining drinks were earmarked for the night shift crew.
“The main reason we’re doing this is that we love being a part of the community here in Joplin ... and helping health care workers across the country,” said Tropical Smoothie's Becky Boulware, who helped unload the drinks outside the hospital’s main entrance. “We love being a part of something like this.”
The same number of smoothies was donated to front-line health care workers at Mercy Hospital Joplin last week, she said. In total, about a dozen Tropical Smoothie employees worked for the past two weeks getting the donation project up and running. It took about two hours to make, pour and deliver the drinks to Freeman employees.
When the smoothies — which filled up two large push carts — were wheeled into a break room inside the emergency department, hospital employees immediately gravitated to the healthy, tasty treats.
“They love when they get surprises,” said Michaela Bennett, development and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals program manager. “It does not go unnoticed, and they’re very appreciative.”
Donated gifts from the community were common occurrences during the pandemic's early days, when COVID-19 cases were mostly confined to the country's major urban areas. But such gestures are even more appreciated now as the virus has spread in more rural areas of the country, such as Southwest Missouri, she said.
“As we all know, locally, we didn’t quite feel the impact early on,” Bennett said. Over the past five months, however, the situation has dramatically changed. “It’s great to see Tropical Smoothie jumping back in and donating when we’re seeing the height of (the virus) right here.”
Hilary Riley, director of the emergency department at Freeman, made sure the nurses and tech support members accompanying her into the break room each selected a smoothie before she chose one for herself.
The men and women who face the daily dangers of COVID-19 are often “working so hard, and they’re always on the go, that even getting a chance to sit down for lunch or run down to the cafeteria is far and few between,” Riley said.
A donation like the smoothies “really boosts their morale for the day. It’s been a long year, so these types of (surprises) always pick us back up and keep us going," she said.
"It was a really nice pick-me-up," said ICU nurse Alissa Terrapin in a statement. "With everything going on, it was nice for the community to show support, even with something simple like a smoothie."
