NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Police Department has announced details of its annual Christmas program and is seeking donors to help make it successful.
Similar to "shop with a cop" programs, Neosho's Shop with a Hero Christmas Campaign pairs police officers and other personnel with needy children who are taken on a shopping spree. Last year the program raised more than $15,800 and served 91 kids in Neosho.
This year's event will be held on Dec. 12 at Walmart, located at 3200 Lusk Drive.
Donations will be accepted until Nov. 30 and can be either brought or mailed to the department at 201 N. College St., Neosho MO, 64850.
Applications for the program will be available on Thursday; deadline for submitting those applications is Nov. 30.
Details: 417-451-8012.
