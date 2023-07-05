A private donor who wishes to remain anonymous has sent $5,000 to the Alliance of Southwest Missouri to help it recover from a recent theft and vandalism, the Joplin nonprofit noted Wednesday.
The theft and vandalism were reported June 26, when a staff member of the alliance spotted a broken window in the nonprofit's building at 1901 S. Pearl Ave. After police were notified, staff also found a broken water pipe, a missing television monitor and several damaged monitors, they previously reported.
Additionally, human feces were discovered on the carpet of one of the children's rooms and the basement, and food and beverages for the alliance's programs and classes were taken, staff said.
The $5,000 donation will cover the cost of the damage, said Kate Kelley, director of community engagement for the alliance, in an email Wednesday.
"While the donor wishes to remain anonymous, the alliance felt the need to publicly thank them for this great act of kindness," alliance staff said in a statement from Kelley.
The alliance aims to improve the health and safety of children and families by offering activities, programs and initiatives in Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties.
The nonprofit is in the process of moving into the building at 1901 S. Pearl Ave. from its current location at 1601 Wall Ave. The new building "offers much-needed space and upgraded opportunities for growth," Executive Director Jen Black previously told the Globe. It is intended to become the permanent home of the alliance, staff previously said, while the organization's board of directors will determine what to do with the current building.
Work either underway or to be completed on the new building includes roof repairs, a basement remodel and restoration of the upper-level auditorium, staff previously said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.