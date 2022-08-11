Community Blood Center of the Ozarks' third annual "Pint for a Pint" blood drive will wrap up Friday.
As part of the promotion, donors will receive a coupon for a free print of ice cream from Hiland Dairy and a coupon for a free beer or root beer from Flag City Brewing Co. Donors will also receive two tickets for general admission to the Dickerson Park Zoo and a “Be fabZOOlous” T-shirt.
The Joplin Donor Center is located at 101 N. Range Line Road, inside Northpark Mall. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is currently low on all blood types and donations are needed to boost the supply levels. It supplies blood and plasma products to more than 40 area hospitals, including those in Joplin.
