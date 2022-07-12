Community Blood Center of the Ozarks this week is staging its 18th annual Bleed Red Joplin blood drive with the Springfield Cardinals to combat summer shortages, saying that about a three-day supply of blood is available to area hospitals.
The Joplin drive will run through Friday. Donation hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Joplin Donor Center at Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road.
Cathy Lewis, 76, of Pierce City, visited the Joplin center Monday to support the cause. She has donated nearly 14 gallons in total since she was 18.
Lewis said donating blood is a cause close to her heart because two of her family members were affected by donors. She has Type O-positive blood, which is critical in trauma care or emergency transfusions.
“Two members of my family had serious heart surgeries,” she said. “At that time, 14 people saved my brother because they had donated.”
Alan Lewis, 60, of Diamond, said on Monday he doesn’t mind traveling to the Joplin donation center every eight weeks to do his part for the community. His blood is Type O-negative, one of the rarer blood types and which can be transfused to any patient suffering from trauma. He’s a member of the 5-gallon club.
“I figured if I ever needed it, I would hope someone would be there (to donate) for me,” he said. “Everyone else can receive O-negative blood, but it’s the only one that I can take.”
Anyone who is at least 16 years old, weighs at least 110 pounds and is in good health may give blood every 56 days or every two months.
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the exclusive supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at Mercy Hospital Joplin, Freeman Health System and more than 40 other area health care facilities.
Michelle Teter, media relations representative, said summer is particularly challenging because schools are out and more people are traveling for vacation, leading to a drop in supply. A unit of whole blood has a shelf life of about 42 days.
“We get 40% of our blood from high schools and colleges, so we don’t have the opportunity to work with them during the summer,” Teter said. “It’s a fun drive to get incentives to get donors in the door from the community, and it’s a great time for first-time donors to come in. Three percent of the population donates blood. We want to encourage people if they are eligible to come out and donate. They say people don’t donate because they’ve never been asked. This is our ask.”
More people traveling also usually means more traffic accidents. During last year’s summer travel season between Memorial Day and Labor Day, 333 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes, the Missouri Department of Transportation reported in May.
“In the summer, people are out traveling on the roads more, so there are more tragedies and accidents, unfortunately,” Teter said. “If I were to travel down I-44 and get into a major car wreck, they’re automatically going to give me O-negative, the universal donor. That is always a high-need blood type, and it’s one of the lower percents of what people have, so it’s hard to get that. With O-positive, a lot of people can use that as well.”
Patients with any of the eight blood types can receive Type O-negative blood. Approximately 7% of the population has Type O-negative blood, while 38% are Type O-positive, making it the most common blood type. Type AB-positive is known as the “universal recipient” because Type AB-positive people can accept red blood cells from any other blood type. Less than 4% of the population has that blood type.
Teter said the center’s goal is to receive 150 units of blood, or about 30 units per day, through the Joplin drive.
“It takes about 45 minutes to donate blood,” she said. “In 45 minutes, you could potentially save up to three people’s lives because they can divide up the red blood, the platelets and the plasma.”
Appointments are strongly encouraged to avoid wait times, but walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, visit https://www.cbco.org/bleedred or call 417-626-8323.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.