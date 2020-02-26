The Downtown Joplin Alliance has been awarded a $100,000 Historic Preservation Grant from the 1772 Foundation to create a fund to help rehabilitate and save historic properties in the downtown area.
"That's what we're looking at — a humane society for buildings," said Lori Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance. "If a stray building needs adopted, we'll make it more adoptable."
The alliance will use the grant to create an endangered property program that focuses on historic downtown buildings that are underused, vacant or devoid of activity, Haun said. The program will use a revolving fund to acquire, stabilize and rehabilitate such buildings in order to sell them to a preservation-minded buyer, she said.
The grant will help fund environmental studies, structural assessments and feasibility studies — all components that would help address questions from developers and real estate agents about the state of downtown buildings, Haun said.
"A lot of properties downtown have challenges that the general market isn't able to overcome, and they're not very profitable for Realtors to handle," she said. "You start realizing if you could answer (potential buyers') questions, then a project moving forward is much more likely. ...You end up with a litter clearer picture when you're going into a building, and (there are) fewer unknowns."
The goal, Haun said, is to revitalize downtown Joplin, bring life back to its vacant buildings and avoid another Howsmon building situation. The Howsmon buildings, which dated to the early 1900s, fell into disrepair at the corner of Fifth Street and Virginia Avenue before a roof collapse forced the demolition of one of the buildings in 2018.
"The Howsmon buildings are a prime example of what we don't want to happen," Haun said. "If we'd had a fund like this in place five years ago, it would have been possible that a fund like this could have intervened and ultimately saved that building."
The 1772 Foundation, based in Providence, Rhode Island, previously awarded the Downtown Joplin Alliance a $20,000 grant for a feasibility study to determine whether the preservation revolving fund would work in the area. The alliance is among the first Main Street-focused organizations to create a revolving fund program.
