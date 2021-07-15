The Downtown Joplin Alliance will host July’s Third Thursday today.
Live music from Melody Pond will take place on the 609 stage, while live music from Kalo and Big Smile will begin at 8 p.m. at Chaos Brewing and Blackthorn Pizza & Pub, respectively.
Free live theater performances from the Dream Theatre Co. are scheduled at 124 S. Main St. A vintage car cruise will be on the 100 block of Main, and an artisan market will be set up on the 500 block. Jungle Bounce will bring its bounce houses.
More than 20 food trucks will be in attendance. A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic, offering vaccinations for free, will be set up in front of City Hall.
Sponsors, volunteers and vendors are being sought for the remaining events of the season. Details: downtownjoplin.com/thirdthursday.
