Tickets are now available for the Downtown Joplin Alliance’s inaugural downtown lofts tour, which is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The tour will give participants a glimpse of what it’s like to live downtown by showcasing historic properties available to rent or buy.
Participants can expect to visit, among others, the Olivia Apartments, the Muir Building, the Independent Building, the Frisco Station Lofts, the Holcroft Building and the Pennington Lofts.
The tour will be in the style of an open house. Participants will see some units that are fully furnished and occupied, some that are under renovation and some where restoration has not yet begun, officials said.
“Downtown Joplin is undergoing a sea change in our housing opportunities," said Ivy Hagedorn, programming and marketing director for the alliance, in a statement. "So many of our grand old buildings have been in the process of being restored to their original glory, but also adapted as apartments, lofts and condos for residential dwelling. This downtown lofts tour is a rare opportunity for the community to see these spaces in all stages of development.”
Tickets are $25 per person and will grant entry to all properties on the tour and pay for a guidebook. They can be purchased through a link on the alliance’s website, downtownjoplin.com.
On Saturday, tickets will be available in person at Coley's Cookies, 901 S. Main St.
All proceeds will benefit the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
