PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city's Downtown Advisory Board has announced grant funding to bring more art to Pittsburg’s downtown district.
The board is offering up to 50/50 matching funds, not to exceed $1,000, for murals in the downtown district and has allocated $2,500 for this year’s grant cycle.
Grant applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until August, or until funds run out. Applications will be considered at the board's regularly scheduled meetings on the third Monday of each month at City Hall.
The application is available at pittks.org.
