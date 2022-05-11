Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at upcoming construction.
Two downtown projects are among the largest building permits filed with Joplin so far this year, and one of them involves the historic Olivia Apartments. Additionally, an office building under construction by Freeman Health System is helping the city push a bit ahead of last year's pace.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Discussions on a closing pension for police officers.
- Successful archers from Sarcoxie and Carl Junction.
- A look at things to do this weekend.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
