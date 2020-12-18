Downtown Y building purchased; buyers plan to convert it to apartments

A family real estate investment firm has purchased the former downtown Joplin Family Y building and plans a $5 million conversion of it to apartments.
The buyer is Blue Haven Homes, operated by Joplin brothers Sawyer and Sullivan Smith, and their father, Christopher Smith, of Colorado. They purchased the building for $450,000. The deal closed on Thursday.
Cookie Estrada, chief executive officer of the Y, said it was a bittersweet situation.
"It's saddening because the building meant so much to the community for 90 some years," he said. "But we are very happy we were able to sell the building, and those funds will help us do business for some time."
A business slowdown and tightening funds for nonprofit organizations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have crimped finances for the Y. The proceeds from the sale will help with its costs to operate its location off of 32nd Street, Estrada said.
Constructed in 1921, the downtown building at 510 Wall Ave. was closed June 30, 2017. It was one of two Y locations at the time. The decision was made by its board after determining that it was not financially feasible to operate the building anymore. All Y programs have since been offered at the Y's south location at 3404 W. McIntosh Circle Drive.
Sawyer Smith, who moved to Joplin several years ago from Colorado to attend Ozark Christian College, said he and his brother started the real estate business with their father last year. The business has largely involved repairing and updating older homes that are then used for rentals or sold.
"This summer, we decided to do a bigger project," said Sawyer Smith, who was interviewed for this story. "We said, 'Let's start looking for an old historic building to redo for apartments.'"
They had been eyeing the Y building for several months.
"Downtown Joplin is coming to life more recently, so we want to do our part" by renovating a building for what Smith described as quality apartments that would draw more people who want to live downtown.
He said the rehabilitation plan for the building is still being developed. The Smiths have hired historic preservation contractor Jeff Neal to be the general contractor and developer.
"Hopefully, we would like to keep the pool and a good portion exercise areas," Smith said.
"There are a few hurdles to make sure we can keep that and make it safe" for an apartment building, he continued. "The rest of it will be some commercial space on the entrance level" with the upper floors becoming about 50 apartments in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The top floor is being considered for three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments.
"We will try to redo it as a historical building, and to do that, we have to get it on the national register, so it will be September or October before we can even start the rehab process," Smith said.
The goal is to have the building ready for occupancy in 2023.
The family has commissioned several market studies and had outside firms do studies on how many people could be expected to seek a place to live in downtown.
"It seemed there would be a lot of demand for market-rate living in the downtown area," Smith said.
Those who want to follow the progression of the project can follow the Instagram page for Blue Haven Homes, Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.