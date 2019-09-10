Approximately 75 applications have been formally filed in Missouri to run medical marijuana operations in the southwest part of the state.
The applications — covering Jasper, Newton, Barry, Lawrence, Barton and Vernon counties — are among more than 2,100 total applications from businesses across Missouri, according to information released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
The department said last week that more than half of the applicants — 1,163 — were seeking to operate one of the 192 dispensaries the state plans to license. Coming in second was applications for cultivation operations, with 554. The state plans to license just 60 ventures.
The state department took applications Aug. 3-19 for cultivation, manufacturing, dispensary and testing. In Southwest Missouri:
• At least 28 applications were filed in Jasper County, with potential locations planned in Joplin, Carthage and Sarcoxie from businesses and individuals.
• Approximately 17 applications were filed in Newton County, with potential locations planned in Joplin, Neosho and Stella.
• Applications also were filed for locations in Cassville, Monett, Aurora, Seligman, Wheaton and Eagle Rock in Barry County; Aurora, Marionville, Mount Vernon and Pierce City in Lawrence County; Lamar in Barton County; and Nevada, Deerfield and Hume in Vernon County. Aurora has primary postal routes in Lawrence County and secondary routes in Barry County.
The full list of applicants will be made publicly available at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov, and updates to the list will appear there as they become available, said Lisa Cox, communications director for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Missouri legalized marijuana for medicinal purposes in November. The state anticipates it will license businesses by the end of the year, and medical marijuana may be available for purchase at licensed operations sometime after January. The industry is expected to top $100 million in sales by 2025.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.