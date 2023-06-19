Dr. Ramesh R. Shah recently marked a career milestone — his 50th year as an ophthalmologist.
He spent a decade practicing in Kenya and then the past 40 years in the Joplin area as of June 1, 2023, after completing extensive training in India and London.
Over the past 40 years, his service to Southwest Missouri has included strabismus surgery, corneal transplants, cataract surgery, glaucoma surgeries and lasers, retinal treatments including retinal detachments, retinal tears, retinal laser and treatment of all retinal conditions.
Shah also has spent countless years providing charitable service to those in need through eye camps in India and Kenya, expanding his father's original eye camp founded in the 1926. His father, Dr. Ratilal Shah, graduated with a degree in ophthalmology in 1923.
This year also marks a second milestone, as his daughter, Dr. Heeral Shah, continues the family tradition, completing 100 years of service. She has an office with her father, 1703 W. 30th St.
At an eye camp, a large number of surgeries are provided in rural settings where such services are not otherwise available.
