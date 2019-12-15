Thanks to a new Missouri law, the Joplin School District will head back to school more than a week later than usual next August.
The proposed 2020-21 calendar, which will be reviewed by the Joplin Board of Education for approval on Tuesday night, lists the start date of next school year as Aug. 24, which is a Monday. School started this year on Aug. 15, a Thursday.
That change is required by a new law, signed over the summer by Gov. Mike Parson after passing through the legislative session, that pushes back the earliest possible start date for public schools to 14 days before the first Monday in September. Under the old law, schools could start earlier if their school boards gave public notice.
Backers of the law said pushing back school could help Missouri’s tourism industry by giving families an extra week for summer vacations. But school organizations criticized the change, arguing that schools should have the flexibility to start earlier if local officials decide.
Joplin's 2020-21 calendar still offers two full weeks for Christmas break and a week at the end of March for spring break. It also contains the same number of attendance days for students, at 170, and seven professional development days for teachers.
But the last day of school has been pushed back to May 24, excluding snow days. The current academic year is due to end on May 14.
The new calendar also creates a greater imbalance between the fall and spring semesters. Under the current calendar, the fall semester contains 86 days, and the spring semester contains 84 days. Next year's calendar contains only 78 days in the fall semester in an attempt to end before Christmas break, while the spring semester will be 91 days.
Other public school districts in Missouri have been facing the same challenge this fall as they put together their calendars for next year.
The Springfield School District last month approved a 2020-21 calendar that places the first day of school on Aug. 24, compared with a start date of Aug. 13 this year. Next year's calendar also includes a shorter winter break, a shorter fall semester and later high school graduation ceremonies.
Members of the Springfield Board of Education told the News-Leader that they will track the impact of those changes next year and pass any concerns along to Missouri lawmakers. None of them expressed support for the state law that changed the calendar's start date.
"I'm going to vote for (the calendar) because what's my other choice?" board member Jill Patterson said, according to the News-Leader. "We have to have a calendar, so I am going to do that reluctantly and unhappily."
The board of the Columbia School District also recently approved a 2020-21 calendar that gives a start date of Aug. 25, 10 days later than this year, as well as a shorter first semester. Members of that board, when approving the calendar, were critical of the new state law.
"With the new law, it was creating a challenge to have the semester end before winter break because of the number of days in the semester," said Michelle Baumstark, the school district's community relations director, according to the Columbia Missourian. "There were concessions that had to be made in building the new calendar in order to make that possible."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.