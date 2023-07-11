PITTSBURG, Kan. — Area drag racing enthusiasts can get a look at dragsters, funny cars and muscle cars; meet drivers with local connections; and see an exhibit of photographs that capture the thrill of drag racing in an event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer.
The event, “Full Throttle in Print,” is free and open to the public. It’s being held in tandem with the Nitro Chaos drags planned for Friday and Saturday at MoKan Dragway near Asbury, Missouri.
Activities at the event will include a station to build and race paper dragsters, an interactive reaction time test, video clips and an autograph signing.
Randy Meyer Racing, a team that includes Pittsburg State University graduate and award-winning drag racing driver Megan Meyer Lingner, will provide opportunities for children to get inside a junior dragster for a photo and learn what it feels like to sit behind the steering wheel. Lingner’s younger sister, Rachel, who raced on the team from 2016 to 2021, also will be present to sign autographs and interact with visitors.
The car display and activities are Thursday only. The photo exhibit will be on display through the end of September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.